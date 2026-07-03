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New Toyota Hilux, Honda ZR-V and more: Big car launches in July 2026

July is already picking up where June left off, with the Kia Seltos getting new top variants and the Skoda Kodiaq RS launch. And the month isn't done yet. Here are five more launches to keep an eye on.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
New Toyota Hilux, Honda ZR-V and more: Big car launches in July 2026
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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