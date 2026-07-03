/New Toyota Hilux, Honda ZR-V and more: Big car launches in July 2026

New Delhi: June was a busy month for the Indian car market, with notable launches like the Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel, Tata Sierra EV, BMW X6 M60i, Mini Countryman C, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid. July is already picking up where June left off, with the Kia Seltos getting new top variants and the Skoda Kodiaq RS launch. And the month isn't done yet. Here are five more launches to keep an eye on.