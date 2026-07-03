/New Toyota Hilux, Honda ZR-V and more: Big car launches in July 2026

New Delhi: June was a busy month for the Indian car market, with notable launches like the Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel, Tata Sierra EV, BMW X6 M60i, Mini Countryman C, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid. July is already picking up where June left off, with the Kia Seltos getting new top variants and the Skoda Kodiaq RS launch. And the month isn't done yet. Here are five more launches to keep an eye on.
1. Renault Kwid Facelift | Launch: July 3
The Renault Kwid facelift launches today, and it's expected to bring meaningful updates to one of India's most affordable hatchbacks. The exterior design is likely to take inspiration from the Renault Kwid E-Tech sold in global markets. Inside, the Kwid facelift could borrow the 10.1-inch touchscreen from the new-generation Duster, possibly paired with Google built-in services.
2. Nissan Tekton | Launch: July 9
Nissan is making a serious push back into the Indian market, and the Tekton is at the heart of that effort. It's scheduled to launch on July 9 and brings a striking design that could work in its favour in the hotly contested midsize SUV space. The Tekton will go up against strong competition from the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, and Kia Seltos.
3. Honda ZR-V | Launch: July 2026
Bookings for the Honda ZR-V are already open, and prices are expected to be announced this month. The ZR-V will arrive as a CBU import. The ZR-V has a genuinely striking presence, with sleek LED headlamps, integrated DRLs, and a vertically slatted front grille. It's expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.
4. Maruti Brezza Facelift | Launch: July 23
The Maruti Brezza facelift is set for July 23 and could turn out to be one of the bigger stories of the month. The current Brezza runs a 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine making 103 PS and 139 Nm. The facelift is expected to add a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Fronx, which produces 100 PS and 147.6 Nm. New equipment and cabin updates are also expected.
5. New-Gen Toyota Hilux | Launch: Second Half of July
Toyota hasn't confirmed a specific date yet, but the ninth-generation Hilux is expected to arrive in India in the second half of July. It's sold across ASEAN markets as the Hilux Travo and brings comprehensive updates inside and out. Highlights include sleeker LED headlamps, a honeycomb-pattern grille, new alloy wheels, and chunkier bumpers.
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