Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /New Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh; Bookings open, deliveries start in August

New Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh; Bookings open, deliveries start in August

The new Hilux has a more upright face now. It gets slim LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a honeycomb grille, and bold TOYOTA lettering instead of the usual badge.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
New Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh; Bookings open, deliveries start in August
Image Credit: New Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh; Bookings open, deliveries start in August

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Idiot pretending he is God': Rahul Gandhi quotes student on 'Andhbhakt' during Parliament debate
#rahul gandhi2 min ago
2
Lock Upp 24 min ago
3
Auto news5 min ago
4
Indian Army JAG 202614 min ago
5
x platform18 min ago