/New Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh; Bookings open, deliveries start in August

Toyota has brought the ninth-generation Hilux to India, and prices start at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new pickup gets a fresh look outside and inside, along with more tech and features. It still rides on the same IMV body-on-frame platform and keeps the Double Cab body style from the older model. Bookings are open now, and deliveries start in the second week of August.
The 2026 Hilux comes in three variants. The GX 4x2 AT starts things off at Rs 31.99 lakh. The GX 4x4 AT sits in the middle at Rs 33.69 lakh. And the top-spec VX 4x4 AT tops the range at Rs 36.69 lakh. In this segment, the Hilux goes up against the Isuzu V-Cross.
Compare that to the outgoing Hilux, which was priced between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36 lakh. The base price has gone up by Rs 3.47 lakh, but the top variant only costs Rs 69,000 more than before.
Exterior design
The new Hilux has a more upright face now. It gets slim LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a honeycomb grille, and bold TOYOTA lettering instead of the usual badge. The lower half looks tougher too, with sharp creases, wide air intakes, a silver skid plate, and two LED fog lamps.
From the side, you'll notice black cladding on the wheel arches, roll bars, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a footboard that makes getting in and out easier. It also gets power-adjustable, retractable mirrors and a shark-fin antenna.
Round the back, there are vertical LED taillamps with a C-shaped light pattern, TOYOTA lettering across the tailgate, and a new bumper design with a built-in step for easier access to the cargo bed. You can pick the 2026 Hilux in six colours: Sulphur Metallic, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Attitude Black, Ash, Emotional Red, and Super White.
Interior and features
Step inside and you'll find a completely new dashboard. There's a 7-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a new three-spoke steering wheel with the Toyota lettermark. On the features list, it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, cruise control, connected car tech, a rear armrest with cup holders, a PM2.5 air filter, an 8-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera. There are also three drive modes to pick from: Eco, Normal, and Sport.
The cabin mixes soft leatherette with harder plastics, and it still gets plenty of physical buttons for the important functions, which is nice to see. That said, compared to the global-spec Hilux, the India model misses out on a few things. There's no ADAS, no ventilated front seats, no bigger 12.3-inch digital cluster, and no dual-zone automatic climate control. Instead, it gets the smaller 7-inch display and manual AC controls.
On safety, the Hilux comes with 7 airbags, vehicle stability control, ABS with brake assist, parking sensors front and rear, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and Isofix child seat mounts.
Engine and gearbox
Under the hood is the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, making 204hp and 500Nm. It only comes with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic now, since Toyota has dropped the manual gearbox option. There's also a new addition to the lineup: a rear-wheel-drive (4x2) variant, alongside the existing four-wheel-drive (4x4) versions.
One thing missing compared to the Fortuner is Toyota's 48V Neo Drive mild-hybrid system, which the Hilux doesn't get. The 4x4 variants come loaded for off-roading, with a low-range transfer case, an electronic differential lock, multiple terrain modes, downhill assist, traction control, and an auto limited-slip differential.
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