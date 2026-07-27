Design

The Hilux has always worked well for Toyota as a lifestyle pickup, and that tall, ready-for-anything stance carries over here too. Up front, you get a sleeker headlamp design with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille, and a TOYOTA badge embossed in the centre, replacing the Toyota logo seen on the outgoing model. A boldly sculpted bumper with a slightly protruding silver accent adds to the rugged look. The fog lamps sit neatly on either side of the bumper.