Toyota is finally ready to launch its 9th-generation Hilux in India on Tuesday. This iconic rough-and-tough pickup has gone through some major changes, both inside and out, though it's expected to stick with its familiar diesel engine. So what's actually new, and has Toyota kept the truck's rugged character intact? Let's dig in.
Design
The Hilux has always worked well for Toyota as a lifestyle pickup, and that tall, ready-for-anything stance carries over here too. Up front, you get a sleeker headlamp design with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille, and a TOYOTA badge embossed in the centre, replacing the Toyota logo seen on the outgoing model. A boldly sculpted bumper with a slightly protruding silver accent adds to the rugged look. The fog lamps sit neatly on either side of the bumper.
From the side, the dual-cab silhouette remains familiar, now paired with blacked-out B-pillars and thick black cladding around the fenders, giving it a sportier edge. Just like before, expect both 17-inch and 18-inch wheel options with radial tyres.
At the rear, the new Hilux gets vertically placed C-shaped LED taillamps and a bold black bumper with a built-in step for easier access to the cargo bed. The tailgate carries the TOYOTA name in bold lettering, with a reverse camera positioned just below it.
Interior
The cabin looks like it's been reworked from the ground up. Toyota has gone with an all-black theme here, featuring black leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with TOYOTA lettering, a layered dashboard, and sleek horizontal AC vents.
The standout features inside are the 12.3-inch touchscreen and a matching 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The gear lever, off-road and four-wheel drive selectors, and cup holders are all grouped on the centre console.
Features and safety
On the features side, expect dual-zone climate control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on that 12.3-inch touchscreen, connected car technology, and ventilated front seats for extra comfort.
Safety-wise, the new Hilux may get Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and parking sensors at both ends. Worth noting, this generation of the Hilux has already earned a 5-star crash safety rating from the Australian NCAP.
Expected powertrain
The Hilux is likely to continue with its 2.8-litre diesel engine, with 4WD as standard. There's also a chance Toyota borrows the mild-hybrid system from the Fortuner, offering it as an alternative powertrain option.
Expected price and rivals
Expect the prices to start around Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom. Once it arrives, the new Hilux will find itself competing not just with its own siblings, the Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, but also with its long-standing rival in India, the Isuzu V-Cross.
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