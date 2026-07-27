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New Toyota Hilux launching tomorrow, Here's what to expect

The Hilux has always worked well for Toyota as a lifestyle pickup, and that tall, ready-for-anything stance carries over here too.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
New Toyota Hilux launching tomorrow, Here's what to expect
Image Credit: New Toyota Hilux launching tomorrow, Here's what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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