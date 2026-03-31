New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Which bike is better? A complete comparison

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: The 160cc motorcycle segment has become highly competitive, with models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V attracting buyers looking for a balance of performance and features. Both bikes offer modern technology but differ in key areas such as engine tuning, ride modes, and features.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc, 4-valve engine that produces around 17.55 PS of power and is designed for strong performance across different riding conditions. Priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it claims to deliver a mileage of around 42 kmpl.

On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V uses a 163.2cc-class engine but is tuned more for everyday riding, offering a mileage of around 45 kmpl. The price of Xtreme 160R 4V starts at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Ride modes

One major difference is that the Apache comes with three ride modes – Sport, Urban, and Rain. These modes adjust engine output and braking response, giving riders more control in different conditions.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V also offers three ride modes – Rain, Road, and Sport.

Features and technology

The Apache stands out with advanced features such as a 5-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, ride analytics, and traction control. These features make it one of the more tech-loaded bikes in the segment.

In comparison, the Xtreme 160R 4V offers essential digital features but does not match the level of advanced connectivity and electronics seen in the Apache. It comes with KYB upside-down (USD) front forks for better handling and a lightweight chassis.

Design and handling

Both motorcycles feature sporty designs and LED lighting. The Apache uses a double cradle chassis developed with multi-body dynamics, which improves stability and handling.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is known for its lightweight design of 145 kg, which helps in city riding and maneuverability.

(Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at Rs 1.25 lakh with three ride modes; Check engine, tech and safety)

Which one is better?

The Apache RTR 160 4V appears better suited for riders looking for performance, advanced features, and multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is a practical option for those who prefer a simpler, lightweight, and commuter-friendly motorcycle.

Overall, both bikes cater to different needs, and the choice depends on whether you as a rider prioritises technology and performance or simplicity and ease of use.