New Volkswagen Taigun 2026 facelift launched at Rs...; Check features, specs and more

Volkswagen Taigun 2026 Facelift: Volkswagen has launched the updated Taigun 2026 facelift in India. The SUV now comes in seven variants: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, GT Line, Topline, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport. The prices start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 19.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

New 8-speed automatic gearbox

One big highlight is the new 8-speed automatic gearbox. It replaces the older 6-speed unit and is exclusively offered with the 1.0L TSI petrol engine, which produces 115bhp. The more powerful 1.5L TSI engine (150bhp) continues with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

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Assured buyback plan

Volkswagen is also offering an assured buyback plan. Under this scheme, buyers can get up to 75% of the car's ex-showroom price back after 3 years or 30,000km. This offer is valid for bookings made till May 31, 2026.

VW Taigun 2026 features

On the features front, the Taigun gets a few upgrades. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a wireless charger, a 6-speaker sound system, updated AC controls, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered seats, and ambient lighting.

Most features are carried over from the previous model. There are also some small changes on the outside. The front design is now inspired by the Tayron SUV. It gets a slimmer grille, new headlamps, a sportier bumper, and an illuminated VW logo.

The SUV also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps with sequential indicators, and a revised rear bumper. It also gets rear disc brakes in the higher trims.

Official statement

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Taigun has been a key pillar of our India portfolio. The new Taigun builds on this strong foundation with a sharper design and meaningful enhancements across key pillars. With this introduction, we are reinforcing our commitment to bringing aspirational, well-engineered products that strengthen our SUVW portfolio and make German engineering even more accessible to Indian customers."