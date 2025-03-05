New Volvo XC90 Price, Features And Specifications: Volvo Car India launched the new XC90 at Rs 1,02,89,900 (ex-showroom). Similar to the outgoing model, the new XC90 arrives as a fully imported CBU model and competes with luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7. The updated model was globally unveiled in September 2024.

The 2025 XC90 brings subtle design changes over its predecessor while keeping Volvo’s signature styling. The most noticeable update is the refreshed front fascia with updated grille, along with reshaped LED headlamps that still feature the brand’s signature Thor’s Hammer design. The reprofiled front bumper now has a revised air dam.

The side profile largely remains the same but gets newly 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, changes include a redesigned bumper with a horizontal chrome strip and tweaked LED taillamps. The SUV is now available in six colors, including a new Mulberry Red shade.

Inside, the XC90 continues with a clean, premium design and a 7-seater layout. It features a three-spoke steering wheel, a dual-tone interior, and leatherette seat upholstery. It is packed with features such as an 11.2-inch touchscreen, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a head-up display, powered seats with ventilation and massage, a panoramic sunroof, and four-zone climate control.

For safety, it comes with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start and descent control, and an electronic parking brake. The SUV also gets Level 2 ADAS with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Under the hood, the updated XC90 gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Commenting on launch, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “This iconic SUV has long been a cornerstone of our success, and we are thrilled to unleash the new XC90 onto the Indian market.”

“The SUV embodies the pinnacle of Swedish luxury and design, seamlessly integrating innovation and safety, the hallmarks of the Volvo brand. This vehicle delivers unparalleled comfort, spaciousness, versatility, and efficiency,” he added.