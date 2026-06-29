Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Next-gen BMW X5 could come to India with extra legroom - Here's what we know so far

Next-gen BMW X5 could come to India with extra legroom - Here's what we know so far

Since the new X5 hasn't even been globally revealed yet, and adapting it to LWB form takes additional time, don't expect it to land in India before the second half of 2027.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Next-gen BMW X5 could come to India with extra legroom - Here's what we know so far
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why doesn't Europe have AC? The real reason Air Conditioners are so rare despite brutal heatwaves
Europe heatwave3 min ago
2
Auto news3 min ago
3
pune rape case17 min ago
4
8th Pay Commission18 min ago
5
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 202619 min ago