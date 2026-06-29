New Delhi: BMW is reportedly planning to bring the next-generation X5 to India in long-wheelbase guise. The new X5 is expected to debut in Europe soon as an all-electric iX5, and it will carry the brand's new Neue Klasse design language already seen on the iX3 and i3 EVs.
Why long wheelbase makes sense for India
BMW currently sells three long wheelbase models in India: the 3 Series LWB, 5 Series LWB, and iX1 LWB. All three were originally developed for the Chinese market, but they've found genuine appeal among Indian luxury buyers too, many of whom prefer being chauffeur-driven and value the extra rear-seat space these versions offer.
The next-gen X5 will also get a China-spec long wheelbase version, and this is the one expected to arrive in India, Autocar India reported. Since the new X5 hasn't even been globally revealed yet, and adapting it to LWB form takes additional time, don't expect it to land in India before the second half of 2027.
BMW already has other LWB models in the pipeline for India. The i5 LWB is set to launch later this year, while the iX3 LWB is expected to follow in 2027, according to the report.
What the design looks like
A few months ago, leaked images of the next-gen X5 surfaced online, confirming the dramatic Neue Klasse redesign. Up front, it gets sharp blacked-out sections housing the headlamps, along with vertically arranged illuminated kidney grilles in the centre. At the rear, a sporty, sloping roofline pairs with wide wraparound LED tail lamps.
What's expected inside
Inside, the new X5 is expected to feature an entirely new layout, including the large rhomboidal touchscreen seen on newer BMW models, a pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision display, and a new quad-spoke steering wheel design.
Powertrains
The new X5 is expected to be offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options. As mentioned, there will also be a fully electric iX5 variant for global markets, which is expected to come with the largest battery pack fitted to any BMW EV so far.
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