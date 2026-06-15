/Next-gen Hilux is almost here: 200 bhp, mild hybrid, massive new screen and more

New Delhi: The Toyota Hilux is one of the most iconic pickup truck nameplates in the world, and the next generation is almost ready for India. The ninth-generation model has already debuted in Thailand as the Hilux Travo and is expected to launch in India soon. What makes this even more exciting is that the same new face and updated interior will also make their way to the Fortuner, so this update has implications beyond just the Hilux.
New look
The ninth-gen Hilux keeps most of its familiar silhouette but gets a noticeably more aggressive front end. The headlights are slimmer and fully LED with integrated DRLs, connected by a bold centre section carrying the TOYOTA lettering in large block letters. A honeycomb upper grille sits above a lower grille that houses an ADAS radar module. Expect a metal bash plate, large alloy wheels, and LED taillights at the rear with a generous loading bay.
The Thailand-spec Hilux Travo measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,815 mm in height. It has a 3,085 mm wheelbase, 225 mm of ground clearance, and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and an 80-litre fuel tank. India-spec dimensions are expected to be similar.
Completely revamped interior
This is where the biggest changes are. The cabin has been redesigned from the ground up, and the same interior is likely to carry over to the next-gen Fortuner as well. A 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay takes centre stage, paired with a 7-inch digital instrument display and a redesigned steering wheel.
Expected features for the India-spec model include powered and ventilated seats, a JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, auto-dimming IRVM, multiple drive and traction modes, leather upholstery, dual gloveboxes, and a powered rear window for the loading bay.
Engine
Under the bonnet, the proven 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine carries over, producing up to 200 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected. A 48V mild hybrid system is also anticipated, which Toyota claims can improve fuel efficiency by up to 10 percent.
If Toyota prices the new Hilux competitively and brings these features to India intact, it will be a serious upgrade over the outgoing model.
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