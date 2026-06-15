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Next-gen Hilux is almost here: 200 bhp, mild hybrid, massive new screen and more

The Thailand-spec Hilux Travo measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,815 mm in height.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Next-gen Hilux is almost here: 200 bhp, mild hybrid, massive new screen and more
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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