Next-gen Hyundai Creta spotted testing: Spy shots reveal major design overhaul

Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing: The first spy images of the 3rd-generation Hyundai Creta have appeared online. Hyundai has been testing the new model for some time now. The SUV is expected to launch in India in 2027. The latest spy shots suggest changes in design.

The upcoming Creta looks different from the current model. Even under heavy camouflage, the test car shows a boxier and more upright shape. The rounded look of the current Creta seems to be gone. The new SUV also appears bigger in size.

This design shift is similar to what Kia has done with the recently launched new-generation Seltos, which has grown by 95mm in length and 30mm in width over its predecessor. The wheelbase has also increased by 80mm.

The front design is still hidden. However, the nose looks tall and flat. The windscreen is more upright than before. From the side, the Creta gets large alloy wheels, likely 18-inch units. The front and rear overhangs look short, which hints at a longer wheelbase and more cabin space.

Interestingly, the rear wheels of the test mule use the same alloy design seen on the 17-inch wheels of the new Kia Seltos HTK variant. The window area looks more squared off as well. At the rear, details are limited, but a roof-mounted spoiler and a slightly sloping roofline can be seen under the camouflage.

The next-generation Creta is expected to move to Hyundai’s newer K3 platform. This is the same platform used for the new Seltos. Engine options are likely to remain unchanged. These include a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Transmission choices should also stay the same. Buyers can expect manual, automatic, CVT, and DCT options, depending on the engine. The new platform could also make room for a strong hybrid version in the future.

Kia has already confirmed a hybrid Seltos for 2027, and Hyundai may follow the same path.