Next-gen Hyundai i20 teaser out: Check what's new

New Delhi: Showing major exterior details ahead of its worldwide debut, Hyundai has offered a first look at the fourth-generation i20. The teaser shows changes in design, with a new lighting setup at both the front and rear, pointing to a new styling direction for the hatchback.

The preview confirms a full-width LED light bar at the front that connects Y-shaped daytime running lamps placed at the two ends of the fascia. The main headlamp units have been moved lower into the bumper, giving the front section a layered lighting arrangement.

The same design idea continues at the rear, where a connected LED light bar links the tail-lamps, supported by boomerang-shaped lighting elements that add to the updated visual identity.

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New proportions and updated exterior details

Along with the lighting changes, the teaser shows a revised overall shape for the new i20. The hatchback now appears more upright, with sharper lines across the body and a more structured profile compared to the present version.

The smoother curves seen on the outgoing model have given way to a more angular look. The hatchback also gets new alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers and a front end that now sits more upright.

These updates form part of a wider design change aimed at giving the car a stronger road appearance without changing its compact size.

Cabin expected to get a fresh layout

Hyundai has not shown the interior yet, but the next-generation i20 is likely to get a fully redesigned dashboard. Reports suggest a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, along with updated upholstery and a refreshed cabin layout.

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Feature additions are likely to include a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS functions, bringing the hatchback closer to Hyundai’s newer international product standards in terms of in-cabin technology and driver assistance systems.

Engine line-up expected to continue in India

On the powertrain side, the international version of the new i20 may receive hybrid options. However, for the Indian market, the existing engine range is expected to continue.

The standard i20 is likely to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 83PS with a manual gearbox and 88PS with an iVT automatic.

The sportier i20 N Line is expected to continue with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 120PS and 172Nm, along with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

International debut timeline

The fourth-generation Hyundai i20 is expected to make its global debut during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With its updated lighting design, revised proportions and expected technology upgrades, the model brings one of the most noticeable changes to Hyundai’s hatchback lineup in recent years.