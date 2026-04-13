Next-gen Kia Sonet expected to arrive in 2027; big upgrades likely

Next-Gen Kia Sonet: Kia India is working on the next-generation Kia Sonet, which is expected to arrive in 2027. Internally known as QY2E, the new model is likely to bring a fresh design, more features, and some important upgrades. One of the biggest changes will be under the skin. According to the media reports, the new Sonet is expected to move to the newer K1 platform, replacing the current K2 base. This platform supports updated electronics, including over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote diagnostics.

Kia is also likely to improve rear seat space, which has been a weak point in the current Sonet. The new model could offer better knee room and overall comfort for rear passengers. In terms of engine options, the SUV is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel units. Reportedly, Kia is also working on a strong hybrid version. However, this hybrid setup is not expected at launch and could arrive later, around 2028 or 2029.

Feature upgrades will be a big focus. The current 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and driver display could be replaced with larger 12.3-inch units. The SUV may also get Level 2 ADAS with radar and camera-based systems, improving on the current Level 1 setup. Safety is expected to improve as well. The K1 platform uses more high-strength steel, which could help the new Sonet aim for a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

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With these updates, the Sonet will look to stay competitive against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq. In terms of sales volume, the segment is currently dominated by Brezza and Nexon.

Notably, more than 500,000 units of the Kia Sonet have been sold since its launch in 2020. The SUV accounts for approximately 35% of Kia’s domestic sales. With over 20 variants, the Kia Sonet is currently priced between Rs 7.30 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).