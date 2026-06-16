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Next-gen Kia Sonet spied testing: Everything we know so far

On the sides, the test mule is running an alloy wheel design that first appeared on the first-generation Kia Seltos between 2019 and 2022.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Next-gen Kia Sonet spied testing: Everything we know so far
Image Credit: Image Source- @cartech_kannada (Instagram)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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