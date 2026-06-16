/Next-gen Kia Sonet spied testing: Everything we know so far

New Delhi: The second-generation Kia Sonet has been caught testing on Indian roads, and this is the first time we're getting a proper look at what's coming. Kia is working on the new Sonet under the codename QY2E. It is expected to launch in 2027. The test mule is heavily camouflaged, but there's enough visible to tell this is a meaningful step up from the current model.
New face
The front end shows the biggest changes. The headlamps get a split-style LED setup with boomerang-shaped DRLs on top, drawing a clear resemblance to the larger Kia Sorento. The grille appears smaller than before but retains the honeycomb pattern. The front bumper also looks redesigned for a more aggressive stance.
Side profile
On the sides, the test mule is running an alloy wheel design that first appeared on the first-generation Kia Seltos between 2019 and 2022. Those wheels were 17 inches, which would be a size upgrade over the current Sonet. Pull-type door handles, disc brakes at both ends, flush roof rails, and prominent wheel arch cladding are all visible through the camouflage wrap.
Interior
A curved dual-screen dashboard was visible inside the test mule, which appears to be the same setup as the Kia Syros, comprising dual 12.3-inch displays. Not much else was visible inside, but the dashboard is expected to be completely redesigned.
The feature list is likely to be similar to the current Sonet, with the big question being whether Level 2 ADAS makes the cut. Kia actually removed this feature from the Syros in its 2026 update, so its inclusion in the new Sonet is not guaranteed.
Rear profile
The taillamps look slimmer than before and mirror the boomerang DRL design from the front. Whether a light bar connects them remains hidden under the camouflage. The rear bumper also appears to have been redesigned.
New platform
This is arguably the biggest change under the skin. The next-gen Sonet moves from the current K2 platform to the enhanced K1 platform, which already underpins the Kia Syros. This shift should directly address one of the current Sonet's most common complaints: cramped rear seat space.
The K1 platform allows for a longer wheelbase, which means more legroom for rear passengers. Kia is also targeting a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for the new Sonet, following the Syros which has already achieved it.
Engines
The powertrain lineup is expected to carry over from the current model. That means the 83 hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the 120 hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and the 116 hp 1.5-litre diesel all stay. Manual and automatic gearbox options are expected to continue as well.
Separately, Kia is developing a strong hybrid powertrain for the Sonet, though this is unlikely to arrive at launch. A 2028 or 2029 introduction seems more realistic.
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