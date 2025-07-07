Next-Gen Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon And Hyundai Venue - Expected Launch Timeline And Updates

New Delhi: The compact SUV market in India has grown rapidly in recent years. As more buyers look for stylish and feature-rich SUVs at reasonable prices, carmakers are preparing to launch new models. According to media reports, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai are planning next-generation versions of their popular compact SUVs-Brezza, Nexon, and Venue. Here's what to expect.

Expected Launch Timeline

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue – Towards the end of 2025

Next-Gen Tata Nexon – Second Half of 2026

Next-Gen Maruti Brezza – Expected in 2029

Next-Gen Maruti Brezza

The next-generation Brezza will come with major updates in terms of design, interior, and powertrain. One of the biggest upgrades could be a strong hybrid system. It may use Maruti’s 1.2L Z12E petrol-hybrid engine, which is likely to debut with the Fronx in 2026. The hybrid powertrain might be reserved for top models. Key features might include a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, an air purifier, a premium sound system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and more.

Next-Gen Tata Nexon

The next-gen Tata Nexon is expected to be launched in the second half of 2026. It is likely to be built on an all-new flexible platform. Major design changes are expected, and it might take inspiration from Tata’s Curvv. It might have several advanced features such as ADAS. The 2026 Tata Nexon is most likely to retain its existing engine setup.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is expected to launch the new-gen Venue towards the end of 2025. It will have a fresh design and a better interior. It could feature a redesigned dashboard with new materials and upholstery. Possible feature upgrades might include, panoramic sunroof, a larger infotainment system, ventilated front seats, updated ADAS features, etc. The engine options are expected to stay the same.