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Next-gen Tata Nexon spotted testing; launch expected in 2027

The Nexon first launched back in 2017 and got major facelifts in 2020 and 2023. It's still one of the best-selling SUVs in the country.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Next-gen Tata Nexon spotted testing; launch expected in 2027
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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