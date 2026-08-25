/Next-gen Tata Nexon spotted testing; launch expected in 2027

Tata Motors has started road testing the next-generation Nexon, and it's expected to launch sometime in 2027. The new compact SUV has now been spotted under heavy camouflage; however, the spy shots still reveal some real changes to its body and overall shape.
The Nexon first launched back in 2017 and got major facelifts in 2020 and 2023. It's still one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. If the second-generation model does arrive in 2027, the current Nexon will have had a run of almost ten years.
What's changing
The test mule still looks recognisably like a Nexon, but a closer look reveals several panel-level changes. The most noticeable one is around the C-pillar, which now looks more upright and chunkier. The rear doors look completely redesigned too.
The current Nexon has a steeply sloping roofline that gives it a coupe-like look, but it can eat into rear headroom. The new C-pillar and a gentler roof slope on the test mule suggest better rear headroom and a more balanced side profile this time around.
There's also a change around the A-pillar. Its upper edge looks sharper and more angular now, compared to the rounder transition on the current model. This hints that Tata is making bigger structural changes rather than just tweaking panels for another facelift.
That said, a different A-pillar doesn't automatically mean a brand new platform. Earlier reports suggest the next-gen Nexon will still use a heavily reworked version of the existing X1 platform.
A more angular rear
The rear windscreen on the test mule looks flatter and more angular compared to the curved glass on the current Nexon. It also seems to have a new tailgate design, a bigger roof spoiler, and a revised rear bumper. The camouflage hides most of the final surfacing, but wider rear haunches and reworked wheel arches are noticeable.
The test mule uses temporary taillights borrowed from the current Nexon, suggesting the final tail lamp design isn't ready yet. The alloy wheels and other trim bits also look like placeholders, which tells us this is still an early-stage prototype. Later test mules should show more of the final design.
Engine options and launch timeline
The next-gen Nexon is expected to continue with petrol and CNG engine options. It's uncertain what will happen to the 1.5-litre diesel engine, since upgrading it to meet upcoming emission rules could get expensive. There's a good chance the diesel Nexon gets dropped altogether.
Once it arrives in 2027, the new Nexon will continue to go up against the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Maruti Brezza, along with newer rivals like the Mahindra Vision S and Renault Bridger in the sub-4-metre SUV space.
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