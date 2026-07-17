/Next-gen Toyota Hilux teased ahead of debut on July 28 - Details

New Delhi: Toyota has released a teaser of the next-generation Hilux, ahead of the pickup truck's official unveiling on July 28, 2026. The upcoming Hilux will continue to use the same body-on-frame IMV platform as the outgoing model. The new teaser confirms several design details that had previously been reported.
What does the teaser reveal
The teaser shows the new Hilux finished in a bright orange or bronze exterior colour. Several frames reveal a front end with a silver skid plate, a honeycomb centre grille, and blocky TOYOTA lettering placed on a black trim piece between two sleek LED headlamps.
Black alloy wheels, wheel arches, roll bars behind the cabin, and what appears to be a shark-fin antenna on the roof are also visible in the teaser. Toyota did not show the rear design clearly. However, the international-spec model gets large TOYOTA lettering across the tailgate, vertically placed taillamps with LED daytime running lights, and a rear bumper with a built-in step for easier access to the bed.
Expected features
Toyota has not yet revealed the interior of the India-spec model. On the global-spec truck, the leather-wrapped steering wheel carries the same blocky TOYOTA branding seen on the exterior, and the cabin features dual 12.3-inch screens.
For the India-spec model, Toyota is expected to offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, a surround-view camera system, and multiple storage compartments.
The new Hilux will also retain physical buttons for functions including the HVAC system and four-wheel drive settings.
Expected powertrain
On the powertrain front, Toyota has not confirmed details for the India-spec ninth-generation Hilux, but the company is likely to carry over the current engine and gearbox combination. The eighth-gen Hilux, currently on sale in India, uses a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 204hp, with torque output of either 420Nm or 500Nm depending on the transmission.
The higher torque figure is reserved for the 6-speed automatic variant, while the 6-speed manual delivers 420Nm.
Expected price
Once launched in India, the new Hilux is expected to be priced higher than the current eighth-gen model, which is presently sold between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36.00 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
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