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Next-gen Toyota Hilux teased ahead of debut on July 28 - Details

The new Hilux will also retain physical buttons for functions including the HVAC system and four-wheel drive settings.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Next-gen Toyota Hilux teased ahead of debut on July 28 - Details
Image Credit: Next-gen Toyota Hilux teased ahead of debut on July 28 - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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