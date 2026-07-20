/Next-generation battery chemistries under evaluation for future EVs, says Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni

New Delhi: Tata Motors believes the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era has already begun for the company. While the technology will continue to evolve, the automaker says its current SDV platform, showcased with the Harrier.ev and built on the acti.ev architecture, is already capable of meeting today's customer needs.
Speaking to Lakshya Rana of Zee News (Digital), Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company's SDV journey is far from complete. Instead, it will keep improving as computing power increases and new customer use cases emerge.
"The SDV that we have today with Harrier.ev is already a very capable SDV. It is not a frozen feature. It will keep evolving," Kulkarni said. He added that Tata Motors is already working on the next-generation software stack, which will be introduced in future products when customer requirements demand it.
Challenges for Level 3 ADAS
Tata Motors currently offers Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). However, Kulkarni said moving to Level 3 is not just about having the technology. According to him, regulation, infrastructure and the overall ecosystem will determine when Level 3 autonomous driving becomes practical in India.
"We can do Level 3 from a technology perspective. The challenge is regulation, infrastructure and the ecosystem," he said.
Kulkarni explained that India presents unique challenges. While expressways continue to improve, road markings, signage and driving behaviour vary significantly across the country. Because of this, Tata Motors is currently focused on technologies that solve everyday driving problems and make the vehicle a trusted companion rather than chasing higher autonomy levels.
Tata evaluating multiple battery chemistries
Tata Motors currently uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries and will continue with the chemistry in the Sierra.ev. At the same time, the company is evaluating several future battery technologies.
Kulkarni said improved versions of LFP, LMFP, NMC, sodium-ion, semi-solid-state and solid-state batteries are all being studied by the global industry, and Tata Motors continues to evaluate multiple options.
However, he stressed that the company will adopt a new chemistry only if it provides meaningful real-world benefits.
"If a chemistry solves more of our problems, we should choose it. Just because it is good in one dimension does not make it good enough," he said.
Future improvements could bring higher energy density, faster charging, better durability and longer driving range.
Faster charging must be matched by charging infrastructure
Kulkarni said Tata Motors has already improved charging speeds significantly compared to its first-generation EVs launched eight years ago. However, he believes charging infrastructure must advance alongside battery technology.
He explained that if 70-75 kWh battery packs become common, charging stations delivering around 120-150 kW would allow vehicles to add roughly 250-300 km of range in about 20-25 minutes.
Kulkarni described this as sufficient for the vast majority of users, while noting that widespread adoption will depend on charging infrastructure supporting those higher power levels.
Battery packaging remains a key focus
Tata Motors is also working to increase battery capacity without significantly increasing battery size. Kulkarni highlighted the cell-to-pack construction used in the Sierra.ev, which maximises the space available between the wheels and reduces empty gaps inside the battery pack.
According to him, this enables an energy density of around 141 Wh/kg. Future gains will come from improvements in battery construction, the use of cylindrical or prismatic cells and advances in battery chemistry.
Thermal management critical for Indian conditions
Kulkarni described thermal management as one of the most overlooked systems in an electric vehicle, despite its direct impact on battery durability, efficiency and reliability.
With temperatures in several parts of India regularly crossing 49-50 degrees Celsius, Tata Motors is refining its liquid-cooled battery system, compressor controls and thermal strategies. The company is also improving how cooling is distributed between the battery and the passenger cabin while ensuring the cooling system occupies as little space as possible inside the battery pack.
Kulkarni said effective thermal management is essential to ensure EVs remain reliable even in India's harsh climate while delivering better performance, lower costs and improved efficiency over their lifetime.
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