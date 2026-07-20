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Next-generation battery chemistries under evaluation for future EVs, says Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni

Kulkarni said improved versions of LFP, LMFP, NMC, sodium-ion, semi-solid-state and solid-state batteries are all being studied by the global industry, and Tata Motors continues to evaluate multiple options. However, he stressed that the company will adopt a new chemistry only if it provides meaningful real-world benefits.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Next-generation battery chemistries under evaluation for future EVs, says Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni
Image Credit: Next-generation battery chemistries under evaluation for future EVs, says Tata Motors&#039; Anand Kulkarni

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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