Nissan Gravite launched at Rs 5.65 lakh: Is it cheapest 7-seater car? Check price, engine, tech-features, safety, and more

Nissan Gravite price: Nissan has officially launched the Gravite on February 17, 2026. It is positioned as a new seven-seater MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). The car is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer, making it one of the most affordable three-row family cars in the country. The Nissan Gravite will compete with the Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Kia Carens.

The MPV is based on the CMF-A+ platform shared with the popular Renault Triber, but Nissan has given it its own styling and identity.

Under the hood, the Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces about 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It comes with two gearbox options – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual (AMT).

The engine delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of around 19.3–19.6 km/l. The company is also expected to introduce a dual-cylinder CNG kit option at a later stage.

Exterior

On the outside, the Gravite gets LED daytime running lights, a gloss black honeycomb grille, redesigned bumpers, and unique styling touches compared with the Triber. The vehicle gets 15-inch wheels and comes in several colour options, including Forest Green, Onyx Black, Snow White, Blade Silver, and Metallic Grey.

Interior

Inside, the Gravite comes with a 5+2 seating layout. The cabin gets a dual-tone colour scheme, multiple storage spaces, and large windows.

Key technology and convenience features include:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

Automatic LED headlights and rain-sensing wipers

Rear AC vents and climate control for all passengers

Safety and offers

On the safety front, the MPV comes with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more.

The company is providing launch offers such as complimentary service for five years for early customers, along with financing schemes and extended warranty options.