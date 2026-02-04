Nissan Gravite set to launch on 17th Feb - Expected price, features and specs

Nissan Gravite: Nissan Motor India has already confirmed its upcoming car for the Indian market. It will be an MPV, called Gravite, and is scheduled for launch on February 17. The Nissan Gravite will be based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. Both models will sit on the proven CMF-A architecture. Like the Triber, the Gravite will offer a three-row layout. Nissan has confirmed it will be a seven-seater MPV, aimed at families looking for a compact yet practical vehicle.

Expected engine

Engine details have not been officially announced yet. However, the Gravite is expected to share engines with the Triber. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72 PS and 96 Nm. Gearbox options are likely to be a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. According to media reports, the Gravite might also offer an additional 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

Renault had earlier planned this engine for the Triber but never launched it. If Nissan offers this engine, performance could improve significantly. The turbo engine makes around 100 PS and up to 160 Nm, coupled with a manual or CVT gearbox.

Expected price

Pricing is expected to stay competitive. The Triber is currently India’s most affordable MPV, priced between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan may price the Gravite in a similar range, with a possible lower introductory price to attract buyers.

Expected features

Anticipated features on the top trim of the upcoming Nissan Gravite include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital cluster, cruise control, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, leatherette seat upholstery and more.

Other key features may include multiple charging outlets, rear AC vents, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX anchors, and parking sensors (front & rear), reversing camera and more.