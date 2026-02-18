Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which 7-seater car is better for you? All details compared

Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: The new Nissan Gravite has arrived in India with a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for its introductory units, making it one of the most affordable seven-seat cars in the country. By contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga range starts much higher at around Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to about Rs 12.94 lakh in its higher trims.

While the Gravite is ahead in price, the Ertiga holds a stronger position in overall value and balance of capabilities, especially for buyers who plan to use the car regularly beyond city commuting.

Engine and performance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under the hood, the Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing around 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Fuel economy is claimed to be around 19.3–19.6 km/l, which is decent for a value-oriented MPV.

The Ertiga features a larger 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers stronger performance (around 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque) and also offers a CNG option, which expands fuel choice and lowers running costs for some buyers. Its ARAI-claimed mileage is about 20.3–20.5 km/l (petrol) and around 26 km/kg (CNG).

The Gravite’s smaller engine may feel underpowered, particularly when the car is loaded with seven people and luggage. In contrast, the Ertiga’s larger engine and CNG option make it more practical for real-world family use and long-distance driving.

Space, Interior and practical use

The Gravite uses a 5+2 seating layout and shares its basic platform with the Renault Triber, meaning the third row is compact and better suited for children or short trips. The cabin has a simple design and basic storage but lacks the refined feel seen in more expensive MPVs.

The Ertiga, designed as a midsize MPV, offers better room across all three rows, with more legroom and luggage space, which is an important factor for families on long journeys.

In the Gravite, the third row feels “forcibly fitted” due to the car’s shorter length (around 4 metres), which limits comfort and cargo room compared with the Ertiga’s more balanced cabin layout.

In 7-seater mode, the Gravite offers 84 litres of boot space, while the Ertiga provides 209 litres with the third row in place, giving it a clear advantage in luggage capacity when all seats are occupied.

(Also Read: Nissan Gravite launched at Rs 5.65 lakh: Is it cheapest 7-seater car? Check price, engine, tech-features, safety, and more)

Features and comfort

Both cars come with touchscreen infotainment, smartphone connectivity, digital instrument clusters, AC vents for rear passengers, and safety aids such as airbags and stability control.

However, the Ertiga often offers additional comfort and convenience features in higher trims – such as a more refined automatic gearbox, responsive suspension, and a generally more solid build – which the Gravite matches only at a very basic level.

The Gravite’s feature list is acceptable for its price, but it feels very utilitarian. Buyers who need a richer experience (better seats, a quieter cabin, and a stronger engine) may find the Ertiga a better choice despite its higher price.

Safety and after-sales

Both models offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring as part of their safety packages.

In terms of after-sales and ownership, the Ertiga benefits from Maruti Suzuki’s extensive service network across India, with over 5,640 service touchpoints across 2,818 cities, while Nissan has around 260 customer touchpoints across the country.

Which car should you buy?

Choose the Nissan Gravite if budget is your top priority and you want an affordable seven-seat car. Go for the Ertiga if you need better power, space, comfort, and stronger after-sales support for regular family use.