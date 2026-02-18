Nissan Gravite: Would it be poor purchase despite being cheapest 7-seater car? Check 3 reasons to buy it and 7 to skip

Nissan Gravite pros and cons: Nissan, which appears to be struggling in India in the last few years, recently launched its new 7-seater MPV at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). This price makes it India's new most affordable 7-seater car, undercutting the Renault Triber by almost Rs 11,000 for the base variant. The fully loaded top variant of the Gravite costs Rs 8.93 lakh.

With a price range of Rs 5.65 lakh to 8.93 lakh, the Nissan Gravite seems to offer a strong value-for-money proposition. However, one needs to understand that lower prices could also mean compromising on features, safety, quality and engine performance. Now, you may think that buying a Nissan Gravite could be a bad decision. Well, that's not fully true.

It depends on a few factors, which are explained in the last slide. For starters, let's take a look at three reasons to buy the Nissan Gravite and seven to skip it:

Three reasons to buy the Nissan Gravite

1. Affordability: At the price of small hatchbacks, it offers a 7-seater configuration (5+2) within a compact sub-4m footprint.

2. Higher Mileage: The claimed mileage is 19.3kpl for the MT variants and 19.6kpl for the AMT models.

3. Free service: The first 5,000 customers will get free service for five years.

Seven reasons not to buy the Nissan Gravite

1. Underpowered engine: The 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 72hp of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The same engine powers the Renault Triber, where it feels underpowered when carrying a full load of seven passengers.

2. Lack of premium features: It lacks modern "feel-good" features such as a sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, etc.

3. Tight third-row space: The compact sub-4 metre length limits third-row space. It is best suited for children only.

4. Interior materials: The interior quality feels average compared to rival MPVs. The cabin layout also feels outdated.

5. Limited high-end safety tech: While it includes six airbags as standard, it does not offer advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and some other modern safety features.

6. Limited boot space: With all 7 seats in use, it offers only 84 litres of boot space, which is almost useless.

7. After-sales service: Nissan's after-sales service could also be a problem due to limited touch points.

Verdict

It could be a poor purchase for certain buyers due to its underpowered engine, limited performance, lack of premium "feel-good" features, average interior quality, outdated cabin, and limited service touch points, while a good option for those who are looking for a 7-seater car with higher mileage at the lowest price point.