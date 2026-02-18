Advertisement
Nissan Gravite: Would it be poor purchase despite being cheapest 7-seater car? Check 3 reasons to buy it and 7 to skip

Nissan Gravite: Nissan, which appears to be struggling in India in the last few years, recently launched its new 7-seater MPV at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nissan Gravite: Would it be poor purchase despite being cheapest 7-seater car? Check 3 reasons to buy it and 7 to skip

Nissan Gravite pros and cons: Nissan, which appears to be struggling in India in the last few years, recently launched its new 7-seater MPV at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). This price makes it India's new most affordable 7-seater car, undercutting the Renault Triber by almost Rs 11,000 for the base variant. The fully loaded top variant of the Gravite costs Rs 8.93 lakh. 

With a price range of Rs 5.65 lakh to 8.93 lakh, the Nissan Gravite seems to offer a strong value-for-money proposition. However, one needs to understand that lower prices could also mean compromising on features, safety, quality and engine performance. Now, you may think that buying a Nissan Gravite could be a bad decision. Well, that's not fully true. 

It depends on a few factors, which are explained in the last slide. For starters, let's take a look at three reasons to buy the Nissan Gravite and seven to skip it:

Three reasons to buy the Nissan Gravite

1. Affordability: At the price of small hatchbacks, it offers a 7-seater configuration (5+2) within a compact sub-4m footprint.

2. Higher Mileage: The claimed mileage is 19.3kpl for the MT variants and 19.6kpl for the AMT models.

3. Free service: The first 5,000 customers will get free service for five years.

Seven reasons not to buy the Nissan Gravite

1. Underpowered engine: The 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 72hp of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The same engine powers the Renault Triber, where it feels underpowered when carrying a full load of seven passengers.

2. Lack of premium features: It lacks modern "feel-good" features such as a sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, etc.

3. Tight third-row space: The compact sub-4 metre length limits third-row space. It is best suited for children only.

4. Interior materials: The interior quality feels average compared to rival MPVs. The cabin layout also feels outdated.

5. Limited high-end safety tech: While it includes six airbags as standard, it does not offer advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and some other modern safety features.

6. Limited boot space: With all 7 seats in use, it offers only 84 litres of boot space, which is almost useless.

7. After-sales service: Nissan's after-sales service could also be a problem due to limited touch points.

Verdict

It could be a poor purchase for certain buyers due to its underpowered engine, limited performance, lack of premium "feel-good" features, average interior quality, outdated cabin, and limited service touch points, while a good option for those who are looking for a 7-seater car with higher mileage at the lowest price point.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

