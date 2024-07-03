Planning To Buy A SUV? Check Why Nissan Magnite Should Not Be On Your List Despite Being Budget-Friendly

Nissan Magnite Cons: Nissan has lost its identity in India, as there is only one car left in its portfolio, and even that is not generating volume despite being one of the most affordable SUVs (Rs 6 lakh - Rs 11.07 lakh, ex-showroom) available in the Indian market. So, there must be some reasons why people avoid this SUV. Let's try to unlock them.

Nissan Magnite Cons

-- It offers stiff & basic ride quality. You will feel each and everything passing under the tyre, even small potholes.

-- This SUV is basically built to a cost and it does show just after you step into its budget-grade cabin.

-- The cost-cutting is very much evident inside the cabin and take a toll on material quality.

-- The quality of materials along with the plastic used, make the cost-cutting evident. It lacks that rock-solid feel.

-- It doesn't have the quality of premium crossovers like Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO, etc, neither inside nor outside.

-- Lower variants are powered by a 1.0L naturally-aspirated petrol engine (75bhp), which is boring, unimpressive and lacks the low-end torque punch.

-- Its MT gearshift feels on the firm edge and the clutch pedal has more weight than it should.

-- There is no diesel option available on the Nissan Magnite. However, many of its rivals do offer.

-- The cabin is narrow and not suitable for 5 adults. It is best for 4 adults and a minor at max.

-- There are many features that are missing on the Magnite like an auto-dimming IRVM and full-size spare tyre.

-- The NVH levels cannot be considered as good. The three-cylinder thrum can be heard inside the cabin with some vibrations, especially post 3,000rpm.

-- Nissan's tiny dealership network is also a big concern to potential customers. It has a limited network across the country.