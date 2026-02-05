Advertisement
NewsAutoNissan Tekton spy images reveal Interior, exterior and key details of midsize SUV
NISSAN SUV

Nissan Tekton spy images reveal Interior, exterior and key details of midsize SUV

Nissan Tekton launch: Nissan Tekton, the upcoming midsize SUV by Nissan, was spotted testing once again on Indian roads, and this time it has revealed its interior for the first time. 

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nissan Tekton spy images reveal Interior, exterior and key details of midsize SUVImage: Representative/AI

Nissan Tekton launch: Nissan Tekton, the upcoming midsize SUV by Nissan, was spotted testing once again on Indian roads, and this time it has revealed its interior for the first time. The new model is expected to play a key role in Nissan’s comeback in the competitive midsize SUV segment.

The Tekton will sit above the Nissan Magnite in the company’s India line-up and is expected to be its main midsize SUV offering. Once launched, it will compete with rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Sierra and the Tata Curvv.

The Tekton is a badge-engineered version of the new-generation Renault Duster, similar to how the Nissan Terrano was based on the older Duster. While both SUVs will share mechanical components, Nissan will give the Tekton its own design and cabin identity.

Exterior design

Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, some styling elements were visible. The SUV appears to have an upright stance with a long wheelbase and short overhangs. It was seen running on 18-inch alloy wheels.

At the front, the Tekton is expected to feature a Nissan-specific fascia instead of copying the Duster’s design. Slim daytime running lamps and a wide LED lighting element can be spotted. The side profile looks clean with subtle body cladding, while the rear seems to feature horizontally aligned tail-lamps and a broad tailgate.

Interior and features

Spy images of the interior revealed a flat-bottom steering wheel, steering-mounted controls and a fully digital instrument cluster. Nissan is also expected to offer a different dashboard layout, colour themes and trim materials to set the Tekton apart from the Duster.

Expected features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

Engine and powertrain options

The Nissan Tekton is expected to come with the same engine options as the 2026 Duster. These may include a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 163hp and 280Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. A smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 100hp and 160Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual, is also likely.

A strong hybrid version is expected later, based on the Duster’s hybrid setup, which could arrive in India by Diwali 2026.

