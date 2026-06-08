Nissan's new SUV is days away: Can Tekton challenge Creta and Duster?

New Delhi: Nissan is preparing to unveil one of its most important products for the Indian market in recent years. Ending months of curiosity that began when the model was first teased last year, the company has confirmed that the all-new Tekton SUV will make its official debut on July 9.

The upcoming SUV will enter one of the country's most crowded and competitive vehicle segments. Nissan is expected to pitch the Tekton against several popular midsize SUVs, including the new Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and other established rivals.

With the reveal now just weeks away, the teaser images and available details offer a clearer picture of what buyers can expect.

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A rugged look

The Tekton is expected to arrive with a tall and upright design that gives it a strong road presence. Nissan's teaser suggests a design that takes inspiration from the brand's larger international SUVs.

At the front, the SUV is likely to feature a large grille flanked by a connected light bar. A sculpted bonnet and subtle silver body cladding add to the rugged appearance. The overall design appears to deliver a modern SUV look without relying on excessive styling elements.

From the side, the Tekton is expected to share much of its profile with the Renault Duster, although Nissan has worked to give it a distinct identity through different styling details and a fresh alloy wheel design. The rear door handles are integrated near the window line that creates the visual effect of a two-door SUV.

At the back, the design follows a clean and simple approach. A connected tail-lamp setup stretches across the rear section, while chunky bumper cladding adds visual strength. The rear also features a redesigned tailgate, a roof spoiler and Nissan badging.

Cabin expected to get premium touches

Nissan appears to be targeting buyers looking for a more premium feel. The teaser reveals a dashboard finished with gloss black panels extending across its width. Brass-coloured accents are also visible and help differentiate the cabin from other SUVs in the segment.

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The company may also use body-coloured trim pieces inside the cabin to create a more personalised look. While the complete interior layout has not so far been revealed, the focus appears to be on combining practicality with a more upmarket feel.

Expected features

The Tekton is expected to borrow several features from the latest Renault Duster. A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster are likely to be part of the package.

Comfort and convenience features could include ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Buyers can also expect wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier and a powered tailgate.

Turbo-petrol engines expected at launch

Under the bonnet, the Tekton is likely to use the same engine options offered in its Renault sibling.

The entry-level version is expected to use a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100PS and 160Nm of torque along with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Higher variants are likely to get a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 163PS and 280Nm of torque. This is expected to be available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Nissan may also introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain at a later stage. The hybrid setup is expected to combine a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 1.4kWh battery pack and deliver a combined output of 160PS.

Price expectations and rivals

The car maker is expected to price the Tekton from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and place it in the heart of the midsize SUV segment.

Once launched, the SUV will compete with a long list of rivals, including the Hyundai Creta, the Renault Duster, the Tata Sierra, the Tata Curvv, the Toyota Hyryder, the MG Astor, the Volkswagen Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq, the Maruti Grand Vitara, the Honda Elevate, the Kia Seltos and the Citroen Aircross.