Nitin Gadkari announces new Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway, To cut travel time by 6 hours

A new access-controlled greenfield highway between Bengaluru and Vijayawada is announced to come into operation by 2026 by Nitin Gadkari.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nitin Gadkari has announced on Twitter about the new highway
  • The new highway will bring down journey time between Bengaluru and Vijaywada
  • Another highway between Chennai and Bengaluru is also proposed

Nitin Gadkari announces new Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway, To cut travel time by 6 hours

Between Vijayawada and Bengaluru in Andhra Pradesh, a new greenfield access-controlled highway is announced to cut down on the time taken for the journey. The highway will pass through Kadapa, and the 324 km-long highway will bring down the total duration of the journey to just 5 hours. The new highway will also ease the commute for toad users who travel between the neighbouring states. The announcement of the upcoming highway was made by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, via Twitter. Gadkari’s tweet read “The project for 342 km long Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada Greenfield Access Controlled Corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs. 13,600 Cr.”

The access-controlled greenfield corridor will be developed at an expense of Rs 13,600 crore. The highway will also reduce the total distance between the two cities. The minister further added, “Connecting the two major cities in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, it will reduce the travel distance between the 2 cities by 75 km & travel time by 5 hours.”

In a series of tweets, Gadkari confirmed that the project is expected to be completed by 2026. He tweeted, “The corridor would enhance connectivity to existing and upcoming economic & industrial nodes such as Guntur, Kadapa, Koparthy. The project will be completed by FY25-26. #PragatiKaHighway”

Well, this isn’t the only highway that the minister has revealed about the southern part of the country. Nitin Gadkari, earlier revealed that MoRTH is planning to reduce the duration of road travel between Bengaluru and Chennai, and a new expressway might help the commuters travel between the two cities in just 2 hours.

Also read - Govt postpones mandatory 6 Airbags rule in India, Nitin Gadkari announces new DATE

Alongside, he commented on the 26 new green expressways that will soon be inaugurated in the country. He said, “India will have 26 new green expressways in the next three years and this will reduce the travel time for people choosing roadways. Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them and it is going to help commuters to reach their cities (Chennai or Bengaluru) in just two hours. I would like to reiterate that our roads are going to be no less than the roads of America in the coming future.”

