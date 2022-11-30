Nitin Gadkari ‘deeply saddened’ over Toyota Kirloskar VC Vikram Kirloskar's death

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has expressed grief at the sudden demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar. The vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram S. Kirloskar, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. It was not immediately clear what caused the death. Along with the Union Minister, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai also offered condolences for the untimely passing of Toyota Kirloskar, Vice Chairman.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and a very dear friend of mine, Vikram Kirloskar Ji," Gadkari tweeted."It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who`ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India," Gadkari said in the tweet.

"His efforts have tremendously helped Bharat to move towards cleaner and greener fuels. This is a deep personal loss to me. May the almighty grant strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," the tweet further said.

In his condolence message, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti," he said. State Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani also expressed grief over Kirloskar's demise.

The last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, today at 1 pm. Vikram S. Kirloskar was the 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group, which started in 1888. Kirloskar Group manufactures pumps, engines and compressors, and other related products. He was President of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry during 2019-20.

(With inputs from ANI)