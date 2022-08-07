Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari shares the first look of the 227 km Greenfield section of the Ambala-Kotputli corridor that is now open for the trail. The Ambala-Kotputli corridor also known as the Ambala-Kotputli Expressway passes through 112 different villages in eight districts of Haryana.

Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to share the news along with the mesmerizing pictures. “World Class Infrastructure is the hallmark of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's Good Governance. The first #GreenField section (227 km) of the Ambala-Kotputli corridor is now open for trial. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti,” read the tweet.

“The project has been developed at the cost of Rs 9500 cr and it would transform the road infrastructure in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan,” Gadkari's other tweet read.

The expressway covers districts like: Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Mahendragarh. It further passes through the Narnaul bypass and then NH-148B which meets Delhi-Jaipur highway at Paniyala Mode near Kotputli.

The 313 km Ambala-Kotputli Corridor is a 6-lane highway accessed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which covers the districts of Haryana and Rajasthan. The corridor has an advanced traffic management system to prevent road accidents and is further equipped with wayside amenities like sanitation facilities, trauma center, petrol pump, kiosk restaurant, Dhaba, children’s park, etc.