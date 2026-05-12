No clutch needed! Honda launches new NX500 with game-changing tech - Price, features and specs

Honda NX500 E-Clutch Launched: Honda has launched the NX500 with its new E-Clutch technology in India at Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest highlight is that riders no longer need to use the clutch lever while shifting gears. The gear changes still happen through the foot-operated gear pedal, but the clutch action is handled automatically by the bike itself. Apart from this new technology, the motorcycle remains unchanged in terms of design, engine and features.

What is the E-Clutch system?

Honda's E-Clutch system uses electronic actuators to control the clutch automatically when needed. Riders can still use the clutch manually whenever they want because the bike continues to have a regular clutch lever and gear shifter. The system is compact and does not add much extra weight.

The NX500 now weighs 199kg, which is only 3kg more than before. Honda had earlier introduced this technology on the CB650R and CBR650R as well. Those bikes are currently unavailable in India because the previous batch has already sold out.

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Engine and performance

The NX500 continues to use the same 471cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It produces 47hp at 8,500rpm and 43Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The motorcycle still gets a 6-speed gearbox, but now paired with the updated clutch setup.

Hardware

For suspension duties, Honda has equipped the NX500 with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. Braking comes from twin 296mm front discs with Nissin radial calipers and a 240mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

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Features

The NX500 keeps things simple when it comes to features. It gets a clean 5-inch TFT display and durable switchgear. Electronic aids include switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. There are no riding modes or advanced electronics here. It also continues with a cable-operated throttle setup.

Rivals

At Rs 7.44 lakh, the NX500 is significantly more expensive than before. The new E-Clutch version costs Rs 1.11 lakh more than the outgoing standard model. Rivals include the BMW F 450 GS Trophy variant and the Kawasaki Versys 650, which are priced at Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).