2026 Renault Duster: Renault has finally pulled the covers off the new-generation Duster for India, and it has made a strong first impression. The midsize SUV brings back the tough, boxy look that made the original Duster popular. It also comes with modern powertrains and a long list of features. But despite all this, the 2026 Duster still misses out on a few important things that prevent it from being a perfect package.

Rear seat feels a bit underdone

In the first row, the Duster does well. You get features like ventilated and powered seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and a large 10.1-inch touchscreen. The second row, however, feels a bit underdone. Space is just about okay for tall passengers and does not match rivals like the Tata Sierra or Kia Seltos.

Comfort is decent and the panoramic sunroof helps. But a few features are missing, such as rear sunshades, adjustable recline, and boss mode to move the front passenger seat forward and backward. Rear-seat ventilation would also have been a welcome addition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

No AWD option, at least for now

Another big miss is the lack of an all-wheel-drive option. This is surprising because the older Duster offered it. Rivals like the Grand Vitara, Hyryder and Victoris also have AWD variants.

Renault knows AWD demand is limited. Most buyers never go off-road. Still, with 212mm ground clearance and strong approach and departure angles, an AWD version would have suited the Duster’s rugged image. The global model already has AWD.

Diesel engine missing

The original Duster’s 1.5-litre ‘K9K’ diesel engine was a big favourite. Sadly, there is no diesel option this time. This hurts, as diesel engines remain popular in this segment. Models like the Creta, Seltos and Sierra still offer them.

Renault plans to offset this with a new 1.8-litre strong hybrid producing 160hp. It should be efficient and will arrive around Diwali. But many buyers still prefer the feel of a diesel.