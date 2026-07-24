/No mechanical link, no problem: How does steer-by-wire steering work, and is it safe?

If you have ever felt the steering wheel tug on a rough patch of road or tighten when the tyres find grip, that is not just "feel." It is information. In conventional cars, a physical steering column connects the steering wheel to the front wheels, allowing road forces to naturally travel back to the driver.
Steer-by-wire changes that. Instead of a continuous mechanical connection, it uses sensors, actuators and software to interpret steering inputs and control the wheels electronically. The technology offers more design flexibility, particularly for EVs, while making it easier to integrate advanced driver-assistance and automated driving features.
Removing the mechanical link creates a new challenge. In a conventional steering system, drivers instinctively feel changes in grip, road surface and vehicle stability through the steering wheel. In a steer-by-wire system, that feedback has to be recreated artificially.
How does it work?
Input: When you turn the steering wheel (or yoke), sensors measure the exact angle and torque applied.
Processing: Electronic control units interpret this data alongside the vehicle's speed and driving conditions.
Action: Motors at the wheels physically pivot them to match your intended direction, while a separate motor on the steering wheel provides artificial force feedback so you can still "feel" the road.
The system must meet some of the automotive industry's toughest safety standards because steering is a safety-critical function. That is where control algorithms become essential. Varun Vijaykumar Vupparige, a Staff Algorithm Development Engineer working in the automotive industry, said, "Steering feel isn't a luxury; it's a safety signal."
"When the road surface changes, the driver should feel it through the wheel, and an assistance system should be able to read the same information." His work focuses on helping these systems, through algorithms, deliver predictable steering behaviour while recreating the feedback drivers expect from a conventional steering system.
One area of development in steer-by-wire is estimating steering forces without relying on a dedicated torque sensor. While removing a sensor may sound counterintuitive, every additional sensor increases cost, calibration requirements and system complexity. A well-validated sensorless approach can reduce hardware complexity while maintaining performance, provided it satisfies the stringent safety and accuracy requirements expected of steering systems.
According to Vupparige, his work has contributed to a filed patent for a vehicle-model-based rack-force estimation method that estimates steering forces using a dynamic vehicle model together with signals already available within the steering system.
Another challenge is maintaining consistent steering behaviour across different temperatures. On cold mornings, grease and friction inside steering components behave differently than they do in hot conditions. Those changes can make steering feel heavier or less responsive, particularly in systems where software generates steering feedback.
To address this, Vupparige said he studied friction and hysteresis using a LuGre friction model with thermal effects and helped develop a friction and temperature compensation algorithm, protected as a trade secret, to improve steering consistency across a wide range of operating conditions.
An independent expert working on similar vehicle-control systems said steer-by-wire is often underestimated because its biggest challenge is not making it function, but proving that it will continue to function safely under every foreseeable condition.
"Steer-by-wire systems typically need to meet the highest automotive safety integrity level because steering is a safety-critical function," the expert said. "The hard part isn't making it work on a good day. It's proving it behaves correctly across temperature, wear and other edge cases."
As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, steering software is taking on a much larger role. Modern systems are not only interpreting driver inputs but, in some cases, also executing steering commands generated by advanced driver-assistance systems.
"When you take the column out, the algorithm becomes the steering," Vupparige said. "Everything the mechanical system used to guarantee for free now has to be guaranteed in code."
As steer-by-wire technology moves into more production vehicles, the industry's focus is shifting from whether it can work to whether it can consistently demonstrate safety and reliability under every driving condition. That makes software, validation and control algorithms just as important as the mechanical components they are gradually replacing.
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