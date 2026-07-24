Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /No mechanical link, no problem: How does steer-by-wire steering work, and is it safe?

No mechanical link, no problem: How does steer-by-wire steering work, and is it safe?

The system must meet some of the automotive industry's toughest safety standards because steering is a safety-critical function.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
No mechanical link, no problem: How does steer-by-wire steering work, and is it safe?
Image Credit: No mechanical link, no problem: How does steer-by-wire steering work, and is it safe?

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
13 dead as boulder crushes moving car in Himachal's Chamba
Himachal Pradesh accident1 min ago
2
Gujarat rain22 min ago
3
Dharmendra Pradhan26 min ago
4
Chaturmas 202634 min ago
5
CJP protest Jantar Mantar37 min ago