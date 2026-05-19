No smoke, no harmful gases, no pollution: THIS car emits pure water only - You can literally drink it

Hydrogen cars: Hydrogen cars do not emit smoke, harmful gases, or a bad smell from their exhaust pipe; instead, they release drinkable water. They run on hydrogen fuel and use advanced technology to generate electricity. The only thing that comes out of the exhaust is water vapour or droplets, and in some cases, even clean drinking water.

How does a hydrogen car work?

A hydrogen car works a little like an electric vehicle. But unlike a conventional electric car, it does not require charging a large battery from a charger. It generates electricity itself. How? It uses hydrogen as a fuel. Hydrogen gas reacts with oxygen inside the fuel cell. This reaction separates electrons from hydrogen. They travel through a circuit to produce electricity, which powers the electric motor and moves the car.

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What comes out of the exhaust?

Unlike petrol or diesel cars, hydrogen cars do not burn fuel inside the engine. Because of this, they do not release carbon dioxide, black smoke or harmful pollutants. The reaction inside the fuel cell mainly creates water and heat. That is why hydrogen cars release water droplets from the exhaust pipe. And the exhaust water from hydrogen cars is clean enough to drink.

Hydrogen cars are already on the roads

Several car companies are already working on hydrogen cars. One of the most popular examples is the Toyota Mirai, which is already sold in some global markets. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also has a Mirai in his garage. Another well-known hydrogen-powered model is the Hyundai Nexo.

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Why aren't hydrogen cars common yet?

Infrastructure is the biggest problem. Hydrogen fuel stations are limited in most countries, including India. Also, hydrogen cars are expensive to produce compared to petrol, diesel and battery-electric cars. Transporting and storing hydrogen safely is another big challenge.