No stop needed: Delhi to Manali on one charge! Hyundai launches Tesla Model Y rival electric SUV - Price, range, features and more

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India: Hyundai has launched the new Ioniq 5 in India at Rs 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV brings enhanced range, new technology and design tweaks. Built on Hyundai's acclaimed Electric-Global Modular (E-GMP) Platform, the Ioniq 5 now comes equipped with a large 84.0 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed driving range of up to 690 km (ARAI).

The company, in an official statement, said, "This (range) enhancement ensures greater convenience, reduced range anxiety and makes long-distance electric mobility more seamless than ever before." With 690 km of ARAI-certified range, the SUV should comfortably cover the Delhi to Manali distance of around 522 km on a single charge.

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Do note that the claimed range depends on real-world conditions and external factors. Alongside the improved range, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a new exterior design, enhanced interior functionality, next‑generation connected technologies and additional safety features.

Exterior

It receives new exterior updates while retaining its distinctive Parametric Pixel design identity. Key exterior updates include a new bold front and rear bumper, new skid plates (front and rear), new sporty alloy wheels, new rear spoiler and new hi‑tech v‑garnish lighting elements.

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Cabin

Inside the cabin, the electric SUV gets a new 3-spoke leather steering wheel with 4-dots illuminated design and heating function. The dual 12.3-inch display setup (one for infotainment and one for the instrument cluster) is carried over. However, it gets a redesigned wireless smartphone charging pad with integrated physical controls for heated and ventilated seats.

Next-gen technology

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes equipped with a connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), controller over‑the‑air (C‑OTA) update capability, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (new), active sound design (new), remote immobilization for enhanced vehicle theft protection via Hyundai Bluelink (new) and new in‑car payment integration allowing users to pay for EV charging directly via the infotainment screen.

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Safety

For safety, it gets two key upgrades. The electric SUV now comes equipped with a parking collision-avoidance assist - Rear (PCA‑R) and parking distance warning (PDW - Side).

Colour options

It is offered in Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey and Optic White exterior colour options with an Obsidian Black interior theme.