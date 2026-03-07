Not 18 years, you can get driving licence at 16 only through this process; Check how to apply

Driving licence apply online: Many people believe that a driving licence in India can only be obtained after turning 18 years old. However, under certain rules, teenagers can apply for a licence at the age of 16. The permission is limited and comes with specific conditions set by the government.

According to the rules of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, individuals who are 16 years old can apply for a licence to ride a motorcycle without gear (MCWOG). This category includes gearless two-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 50cc.

However, applicants under 18 cannot drive cars, motorcycles with gears, or any light motor vehicle. Those vehicles require the applicant to be at least 18 years old. Another important rule is that teenagers applying at the age of 16 must provide written consent from their parents or legal guardians while applying for the licence.

Step-by-step process to apply

Teenagers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the government’s Parivahan or Sarathi portal or by visiting the local Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The process usually involves filling out an online application form, uploading documents such as age proof, address proof, and guardian consent, and paying the required fee. After this, the applicant has to appear for a learner’s licence test, which checks knowledge of traffic rules and road safety.

Once the learner’s licence is issued, the applicant can legally ride a gearless two-wheeler within the permitted category.

Important rules and restrictions

Even though a licence can be obtained at 16, strict restrictions apply. The licence is valid only for gearless two-wheelers up to 50cc and cannot be used for motorcycles with gears or cars.

Authorities also warn that underage driving without a valid licence is a serious offence. If minors are caught driving illegally, parents or vehicle owners can face heavy fines and legal action.

For most vehicles, including cars and geared motorcycles, the legal driving age in India is 18 years.