Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024619https://zeenews.india.com/auto/not-18-years-you-can-get-driving-licence-at-16-only-through-this-process-check-how-to-apply-3024619.html
NewsAutoNot 18 years, you can get driving licence at 16 only through this process; Check how to apply
AUTO NEWS

Not 18 years, you can get driving licence at 16 only through this process; Check how to apply

Driving licence apply online: Individuals who are 16 years old can apply for a licence to ride a motorcycle without gear (MCWOG). This category includes gearless two-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 50cc.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not 18 years, you can get driving licence at 16 only through this process; Check how to applyImage credit: Representative/AI

Driving licence apply online: Many people believe that a driving licence in India can only be obtained after turning 18 years old. However, under certain rules, teenagers can apply for a licence at the age of 16. The permission is limited and comes with specific conditions set by the government.

According to the rules of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, individuals who are 16 years old can apply for a licence to ride a motorcycle without gear (MCWOG). This category includes gearless two-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 50cc.

However, applicants under 18 cannot drive cars, motorcycles with gears, or any light motor vehicle. Those vehicles require the applicant to be at least 18 years old. Another important rule is that teenagers applying at the age of 16 must provide written consent from their parents or legal guardians while applying for the licence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step-by-step process to apply

Teenagers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the government’s Parivahan or Sarathi portal or by visiting the local Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The process usually involves filling out an online application form, uploading documents such as age proof, address proof, and guardian consent, and paying the required fee. After this, the applicant has to appear for a learner’s licence test, which checks knowledge of traffic rules and road safety.

Once the learner’s licence is issued, the applicant can legally ride a gearless two-wheeler within the permitted category.

(Also Read: World’s fastest cars: 531 kmph top speed, 0–100 kmh in just 2.2 seconds; check 7 speed machines with no limits)

Important rules and restrictions

Even though a licence can be obtained at 16, strict restrictions apply. The licence is valid only for gearless two-wheelers up to 50cc and cannot be used for motorcycles with gears or cars.

Authorities also warn that underage driving without a valid licence is a serious offence. If minors are caught driving illegally, parents or vehicle owners can face heavy fines and legal action.

For most vehicles, including cars and geared motorcycles, the legal driving age in India is 18 years.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin