Ola Electric Bleeds: 65% Sales Crash; Loses HUGE Market Share Amid Rs 870 Cr Q4 FY25 Loss

New Delhi: Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, is facing a major sales slump. This month, as of June 25, 2025, the company saw a 65% drop in sales compared to June last year, according to the VAHAN portal's data. Due to this fall, Ola has slipped to the third position in India’s electric two-wheeler market. The brand had once held nearly 50% market share, but now it’s below 20%.

Ola Electric’s declining sales are being attributed to a mix of rising costs and unresolved service-related issues, which have shaken customer confidence and slowed down demand. Despite expanding its retail network and launching new models, the company’s recent performance has raised concerns. The company tripled its outlets, but sales are still falling.

The troubles aren’t limited to falling sales. Earlier this month, a major block deal involving 14.22 crore shares worth Rs 731 crore took place. Reports say Hyundai Motor Company was the seller. The average share price during this deal was Rs 51.40.

Ola is also under pressure financially. In Q4 of FY25, the company reported a net loss of Rs 870 crore, more than double the Rs 416 crore loss in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped sharply by 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 611 crore due to lower vehicle deliveries.

In Q4 FY25, vehicle deliveries stood at 51,375 units, down from 1.15 lakh units in the same quarter previous year.

The auto segment’s EBITDA margin worsened to -78.6 per cent from -9.3 per cent a year ago, while the consolidated EBITDA margin fell further to -101.4 per cent, hurt by weak operating leverage and higher provisions.

There was some relief in the form of improved gross margins, which rose to 19.2 per cent.

For the full financial year FY25, Ola Electric delivered 3.59 lakh vehicles, slightly higher than 3.29 lakh in FY24.

Its adjusted revenue for the year stood at Rs 4,665 crore, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of -34.6 per cent.