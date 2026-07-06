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  • /Ola Electric shares fall 5 pc after report says two suppliers seek insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues

Ola Electric shares fall 5 pc after report says two suppliers seek insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues

The NCLT's Bengaluru bench is scheduled to hear Sterling's petition on Monday, July 6, nearly a month after it heard Anevolve Mando's plea, according to the report.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Ola Electric shares fall 5 pc after report says two suppliers seek insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues
Image Credit: Ola Electric shares fall 5 pc after report says two suppliers seek insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues

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