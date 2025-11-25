Old vs New Tata Sierra: How The Iconic SUV Transformed Over Years — Check All Upgrades

Tata Sierra Launched In India: Tata Motors reintroduced the flagship Tata Sierra in a modern design on November 25, 2025. The original Sierra, launched in the early 1990s, was one of India’s first lifestyle SUVs. With the new-generation model now unveiled, here’s a detailed look at how the Sierra has evolved—from its classic design to its new-age technology.

Design: From Classic 3-Door to Practical 5-Door SUV

The old Tata Sierra was known for its unique 3-door layout, large fixed rear glass panels, and a distinctive sloping roofline. It was designed as a lifestyle SUV at a time when the segment barely existed in India. Its compact looks and bold stance made it instantly recognisable.

However, the new Tata Sierra comes with a 5-door body style for better practicality. It retains some retro-inspired elements like the wraparound rear glass, but the design is more muscular and modern. LED lighting, a wider stance, and a cleaner silhouette bring it in line with today’s premium SUV market.

Platform and Engineering: Ladder Frame to ARGOS Architecture

The original Sierra was built on Tata’s rugged ladder-frame chassis, offering strong durability but limited comfort and refinement by modern standards. It came powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, later upgraded with a turbo-diesel setup producing around 90 PS.

The new Sierra moves to Tata’s advanced ARGOS architecture—a scalable platform that supports both ICE and electric vehicles. It promises better stability, safety and off-road capability. The new version comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. An electric Sierra will be launched later.

Technology: Basic Cabin to 5G Connectivity

The old Sierra featured very basic equipment—manual controls, analogue dials and a modest AC system. Power windows and power steering were added only in later models.

The new Sierra is introduced with a tech-loaded cabin with the tidal 2.0 electrical feature, claimed to be India’s first Ethernet-based system in an ICE vehicle. It supports 1 Gbps data speeds, 5G connectivity, OTA updates, centralised computing and enhanced vehicle-to-cloud communication.

Safety: Minimal Features to Level-2 ADAS

Safety in the original Sierra was limited to seatbelts and a sturdy build. No airbags, ABS or electronic aids were offered. The 2025 Tata Sierra includes:

6 airbags (standard)

Level-2 ADAS suite

ISOFIX mounts

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Crash-optimised body structure

The old Tata Sierra was popular for its different design and strong SUV look. The new Sierra keeps that identity but adds modern engineering, better safety and updated technology. It brings the familiar Sierra name back to India’s SUV market.