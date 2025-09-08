OMG! THIS Tata SUV Gets Cheaper By Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh After GST Cut - Best Time To Buy?

New Delhi: Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automotive manufacturers, announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on its cars and SUVs to customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect. With this development, Tata cars have undergone a price reduction of up to Rs 1.55 lakh, depending on the model.

The car that has received the highest price cut is the Tata Nexon, which also happened to be the best-selling SUV in several months. The company has advised checking the exact price of the car/SUV variant with the authorized Tata Motors showroom.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective 22nd September 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India."

He said, "Tata Motors will fully honor the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers. This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers."

Model-wise Price Reductions

Tiago- Up to Rs 75,000

Tigor- Up to Rs 80,000

Altroz- Up to Rs 1,10,000

Punch- Up to Rs 85,000

Nexon- Up to Rs 1,55,000

Curvv- Up to Rs 65,000

Harrier- Up to Rs 1,40,000

Safari- Up to Rs 1,45,000

About Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon competes with SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and more. The new price list is yet to be revealed. The Nexon comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The petrol engine also offers an optional factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Tata Nexon was first launched in 2017 and has evolved as a strong product in its category. It was also the first Indian car to earn a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. Its safety package includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, as well as front and rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, a 360-degree camera and more.

Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, front seat ventilation, leatherette upholstery, 10.25-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch driver’s display and a brilliant JBL sound system.