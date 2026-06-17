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  • /Opinion: Why E85 and flex fuel vehicles don't make sense to me right now

Opinion: Why E85 and flex fuel vehicles don't make sense to me right now

Right now, the math punishes the buyer at every step: higher purchase price, worse fuel efficiency, and a running cost that's actually more expensive than E20.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Opinion: Why E85 and flex fuel vehicles don't make sense to me right now
Image Credit: Image Source- Gemini AI

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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