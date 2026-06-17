/Opinion: Why E85 and flex fuel vehicles don't make sense to me right now

The price gap doesn't cover the loss

Now you might say: but E85 is cheaper than E20, so doesn't it even out? It doesn't. Not even close. In Delhi, E85 is currently priced at Rs 82.12 per litre. E20 costs Rs 102.12 per litre. That's a price difference of about 19.58 percent. But the fuel efficiency drop is 24.40 percent. The saving on the pump is smaller than the loss in the tank. You end up paying more per kilometre on E85, not less.