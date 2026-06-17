/Opinion: Why E85 and flex fuel vehicles don't make sense to me right now

India's flex fuel push is real. The government wants more ethanol in our fuel, more flex fuel vehicles on our roads, and a future that's less dependent on imported crude oil. I get the vision. I even support it in principle. But when I look at the numbers today, I struggle to recommend flex fuel vehicles to any regular buyer. Here's why.
The mileage hit is brutal
Let's start with the most important number: fuel efficiency. Autocar India recently tested the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV on E85 and E20 to see how much mileage you actually lose on the higher ethanol blend. The result was a 24.40 percent drop on E85 compared to E20. The bike returned 28.81 kmpl on E85 versus 38.1 kmpl on E20. That's not a small difference. That's nearly a quarter of your fuel economy gone.
The science behind this isn't complicated. Ethanol simply carries less energy per litre than petrol. Pure petrol delivers around 32 MJ per litre. E20 drops slightly to about 30.5 MJ per litre. E85 falls significantly to just 23.5 to 24 MJ per litre. Less energy per litre means the engine has to burn more fuel to travel the same distance. The laws of physics don't negotiate.
The price gap doesn't cover the loss
Now you might say: but E85 is cheaper than E20, so doesn't it even out? It doesn't. Not even close. In Delhi, E85 is currently priced at Rs 82.12 per litre. E20 costs Rs 102.12 per litre. That's a price difference of about 19.58 percent. But the fuel efficiency drop is 24.40 percent. The saving on the pump is smaller than the loss in the tank. You end up paying more per kilometre on E85, not less.
On the Gixxer test, E85 cost Rs 2.85 per kilometre while E20 cost Rs 2.68 per kilometre. Over 10,000 km, running E85 adds Rs 1,711 to your fuel bill compared to E20. That gap grows bigger on cars, which are heavier and inherently less efficient than motorcycles. So on a car like the Maruti Wagon R Bioflex, the extra cost over time would be noticeably higher.
You also pay more up front
Flex fuel vehicles cost more to buy than their regular petrol counterparts. The Maruti Wagon R Bioflex is priced at Rs 7.24 lakh, which is Rs 86,000 more than the equivalent standard Wagon R ZXi+ manual. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV costs roughly Rs 9,500 more than the standard version. It is the same with every other flex-fuel vehicle. So you pay a premium at the time of purchase, and then you pay more every kilometre you ride or drive. The current equation simply doesn't add up for a regular buyer watching their monthly expenses.
Here's one more thing that really stings. The Wagon R is also available with a factory-fit CNG option, and that Rs 86,000 premium you're paying for the Bioflex is roughly what a CNG variant costs over the standard petrol version. CNG is significantly cheaper per kilometre than both E20 and E85. So for the same extra money, you could get a vehicle that costs considerably less to run every single day.
Choosing the Bioflex over CNG at this point means paying the same premium for a worse running cost proposition. That's a hard sell.
The bigger picture
I want to be clear: I am not against flex fuel as a technology. Ethanol is domestically produced, it helps reduce crude oil imports, and higher ethanol blending can lower emissions over time. These are genuinely good things for India.
But for flex fuel vehicles to make financial sense for everyday buyers, two things need to happen. First, the government needs to price E85 aggressively enough to more than compensate for the fuel efficiency drop. The current 19.58 percent price difference does not cover a 24.40 percent efficiency loss. That gap needs to widen significantly.
Second, and this is important, carmakers also need to do their part. If manufacturers price flex fuel vehicles higher than their standard petrol equivalents, buyers have no reason to make the switch. The technology premium needs to come down, and OEMs should treat flex fuel variants as an accessible, mass-market option rather than a niche upgrade.
Right now, the math punishes the buyer at every step: higher purchase price, worse fuel efficiency, and a running cost that's actually more expensive than E20. Until both the government and the manufacturers get the pricing right, my recommendation stays the same: stick with E20 (since pure petrol isn't available anymore), or better yet, go CNG.
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or stance of Zee News.)
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