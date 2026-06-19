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  • /Paid Rs 3,700 for full tank petrol but dashboard shows 2 bars left? You are SCAMMED – A smart driver will do THIS

Paid Rs 3,700 for full tank petrol but dashboard shows 2 bars left? You are SCAMMED – A smart driver will do THIS

Petrol pump scams: It's not just the zero trick. Some pumps install tampered or "chipped" fuel dispensers, electronic devices that manipulate the meter reading so it shows more litres than what actually flows into your tank.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Paid Rs 3,700 for full tank petrol but dashboard shows 2 bars left? You are SCAMMED – A smart driver will do THIS
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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