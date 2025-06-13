New Delhi: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is the new face of Hyundai's latest advertising campaign. Innocean India, the carmaker's creative partner, has unveiled the campaign with Tripathi, highlighting the emotional and practical considerations that influence car purchases in India. It focuses on a common dilemma faced by buyers - choosing between aspirational desires and smart financial decisions with value-driven deals.

The campaign has been rolled out across television, print, radio, and digital platforms to ensure maximum reach. It marks Hyundai’s continued effort to connect more deeply with Indian households amid increasing challenges from Indian rivals like Tata Motors and Mahindra.

Santosh Kumar, COO of Innocean India, said, "Choosing Pankaj Tripathi was an obvious decision. People see themselves in him. He is relatable. We needed a voice that brings both relatability and confidence.”

Virat Khullar, AVP and Vertical Head – Marketing of Hyundai Motor India Limited, expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador for this campaign. Car buying is often a head-versus-heart decision, and through this campaign, we want to assure customers that Hyundai is the answer to both."

Pulak Bisht, Creative Lead at Innocean India, has also vouched for the actor and said, “Pankaj Tripathi has a unique charm. When it came to delivering our message, ‘Logey toh Hyundai hi, chahe dil ki suno ya deals ki’, we couldn’t think of anyone more fitting."