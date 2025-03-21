Advertisement
Passenger Dies Suddenly On Air India Flight; Doctors Onboard Found No Pulse

A passenger aboard Air India flight AI2845 was found dead after the plane landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 8:10 AM on Friday.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Lucknow: A passenger aboard Air India flight AI2845 was found dead after the plane landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 8:10 AM on Friday. The flight had arrived from New Delhi and the deceased was identified as 52-year-old Aashif Daulla Ansari from Gopalganj, Bihar.

When a flight attendant approached him to clear his food tray and drinks, he did not respond. Doctors sitting nearby checked him and found no pulse. According to the reports, one passenger said that Ansari had not unbuckled his seatbelt or touched his food.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of death is not discovered yet. The airport's medical team gave first aid and rushed him to the hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance. Later, authorities confirmed his death.

A CCSI Airport spokesperson expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victim's family.

"This morning, a male passenger, who was unwell arrived at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. Our medical team responded immediately, providing first aid before transporting him to the hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance. We are deeply saddened to learn that he later passed away. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time," said CCSI Airport spokesperson, TOI reported.

