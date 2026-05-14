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NewsAutoPassenger vehicle sales in India up 25.4% to 437,312 units in April: SIAM data
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Passenger vehicle sales in India up 25.4% to 437,312 units in April: SIAM data

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers went up 25.4 per cent (year-on-year) to 437,312 units in April, according to SIAM.

|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Passenger vehicle sales in India up 25.4% to 437,312 units in April: SIAM dataImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers went up 25.4 per cent (year-on-year) to 437,312 units in April, while two-wheeler sales stood at 18,72,691 units last month, up 28.4 per cent, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday. 

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 32.8 per cent at 65,668 units in April. The total production of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycles in April was 29,22,427 units.

“Continuing with the momentum of the second half of FY 2025-26, the first month of FY 2026-27, posted high double-digit growth in passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers. In April 2026, the passenger vehicles recorded their highest-ever sales of 4.37 lakh units with a growth of 25.4 per cent, over April 2025,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.

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Three-wheelers also posted its highest ever sales of 0.66 lakh units, registering a growth of 32.8 per cent, compared to April 2025.

“Around 18.73 lakh units of two-wheelers were sold in April 2026, resulting in a growth of 28.4 per cent compared to April of the previous year. Though there are concerns of high commodity prices emanating from the disruptions in West Asia, the industry has been witnessing good demand,” Menon added.

In March, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers increased by 16 per cent (year-on-year) to 4,42,460 units, driven by improved demand and inventory build-up at dealerships.

The broader outlook for the passenger vehicle segment also remains positive, though growth is expected to moderate going ahead.

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Meanwhile, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data showed earlier that the domestic auto retail industry opened FY27 on an exceptionally strong note, retailing a record 26,11,317 units in April — a 12.94 per cent growth.

Two-wheeler retails continued their robust momentum, reaching 19,16,258 units last month, the best-ever April for this category. The demand engine remained broad-based with urban markets growing 14.07 per cent (on-year) and rural markets growing 12.30 per cent.

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