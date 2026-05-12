Petrol vs Diesel vs CNG: Which car is best for you? Here's real maths you need to know
Petrol, Diesel and CNG car comparison: A petrol car may seem cheaper at first, but a diesel can save money over long distances. CNG, meanwhile, offers the lowest running cost.
Trending Photos
Petrol vs Diesel vs CNG car: Buying a new car is already confusing. But choosing between petrol, diesel and CNG makes it even harder. Many buyers simply look at mileage numbers and fuel prices. But the actual answer depends on how much you drive, where you drive, and how long you plan to keep the car. Let's break it down with simple real-world maths.
Petrol cars: Best for low running
Petrol cars are the cheapest to buy. They are smoother and quieter, too. Maintenance costs are generally lower than those of diesel cars.
If your monthly driving is below 1,000km, petrol still makes the most sense. Even if fuel is expensive, the lower buying cost balances things out.
For example, if a petrol hatchback gives 18kmpl and petrol costs around Rs 100 per litre, the running cost comes to roughly Rs 5.5 per km.
Diesel cars: Good for highway users
Diesel cars are more expensive. But they offer better mileage and strong torque. That makes them great for long highway trips. Suppose a diesel SUV gives 22kmpl and diesel costs Rs 90 per litre. The running cost drops to around Rs 4 per km.
That may not sound like a huge difference, but over 20,000km every year, the savings become big. Diesel cars make sense mainly for heavy users who drive long distances regularly.
Now comes the breakeven point. If the diesel version costs around Rs 1.5 lakh more than the petrol version, you would need to drive roughly 1 lakh km to recover that extra money through fuel savings.
CNG cars: Cheapest to run
CNG cars are becoming very popular in India. The biggest reason is the low running cost. If a CNG car delivers around 28km/kg and CNG costs Rs 75 per kg, the running cost falls close to Rs 2.7 per km. That is almost half of the petrol cars.
Even if a factory-fitted CNG model costs Rs 80,000-1 lakh more than the petrol version, the breakeven point can arrive within 35,000-45,000km depending on fuel prices and usage.
But there are compromises. Performance feels weaker. Boot space is reduced because of the cylinder. Refuelling stations may also not be easily available everywhere.
Which one should you buy?
Choose petrol if your usage is low and mostly city-based. Pick diesel if you drive long distances regularly. Go for CNG if saving fuel money is your top priority.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv