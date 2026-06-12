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NewsAutoPetrol vs EV: We did the math, and the winner isn't what most buyers expect
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Petrol vs EV: We did the math, and the winner isn't what most buyers expect

If you spend Rs 5 lakh extra on an EV, that money could have been invested elsewhere. A proper breakeven calculation should include that as well.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Petrol vs EV: We did the math, and the winner isn't what most buyers expectImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: Achieving the breakeven point with an electric car is possible, but not for everyone. It depends on three things: how much you drive, the price difference between the EV and an equivalent ICE car, and how and where you charge it. Let's take a simple example.

Petrol car mileage: 15 km/l
Petrol price: Rs 100/litre
Running cost: about Rs 6.6/km
EV efficiency: 6 km/kWh
Home electricity cost: Rs 8/kWh
Running cost: about Rs 1.3/km

That's a saving of roughly Rs 5/km. Now, assume the EV costs Rs 3 lakh more than the comparable petrol car. In that case, to recover the Rs 3 lakh premium, you need to drive the vehicle for at least 60,000 km.

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So if you drive:

10,000 km/year, the breakeven comes in about 6 years
15,000 km/year, the breakeven comes in about 4 years
20,000 km/year, the breakeven comes in about 3 years

But the reality is often more complicated. What if the price gap between EV and its comparable petrol car is Rs 5-6 lakh, the breakeven distance can even exceed 1 lakh km. In that case, many owners may sell the car before fully recovering the extra cost. So, decide wisely.

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On the other hand, taxi operators, fleet owners, and high-mileage users often achieve breakeven quite quickly because they may drive 30,000-60,000 km annually.

There's another factor people often ignore: opportunity cost. If you spend Rs 5 lakh extra on an EV, that money could have been invested elsewhere. A proper breakeven calculation should include that as well.

Conclusion
For most private buyers today, the breakeven is difficult if the running is below 12,000 km/year; it is possible, if the running is between 15,000-20,000 km/year; and if the running is above 20,000 km/year, EVs make strong financial sense, especially with home charging.

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The biggest mistake is assuming that every EV automatically saves money. The economics depend heavily on usage. A person driving 25,000 km a year and charging at home has a completely different financial outcome from someone driving 8,000 km a year and relying on public chargers.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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