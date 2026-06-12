Petrol vs EV: We did the math, and the winner isn't what most buyers expect

New Delhi: Achieving the breakeven point with an electric car is possible, but not for everyone. It depends on three things: how much you drive, the price difference between the EV and an equivalent ICE car, and how and where you charge it. Let's take a simple example.

Petrol car mileage: 15 km/l

Petrol price: Rs 100/litre

Running cost: about Rs 6.6/km

EV efficiency: 6 km/kWh

Home electricity cost: Rs 8/kWh

Running cost: about Rs 1.3/km

That's a saving of roughly Rs 5/km. Now, assume the EV costs Rs 3 lakh more than the comparable petrol car. In that case, to recover the Rs 3 lakh premium, you need to drive the vehicle for at least 60,000 km.

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So if you drive:

10,000 km/year, the breakeven comes in about 6 years

15,000 km/year, the breakeven comes in about 4 years

20,000 km/year, the breakeven comes in about 3 years

But the reality is often more complicated. What if the price gap between EV and its comparable petrol car is Rs 5-6 lakh, the breakeven distance can even exceed 1 lakh km. In that case, many owners may sell the car before fully recovering the extra cost. So, decide wisely.

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On the other hand, taxi operators, fleet owners, and high-mileage users often achieve breakeven quite quickly because they may drive 30,000-60,000 km annually.

There's another factor people often ignore: opportunity cost. If you spend Rs 5 lakh extra on an EV, that money could have been invested elsewhere. A proper breakeven calculation should include that as well.

Conclusion

For most private buyers today, the breakeven is difficult if the running is below 12,000 km/year; it is possible, if the running is between 15,000-20,000 km/year; and if the running is above 20,000 km/year, EVs make strong financial sense, especially with home charging.

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The biggest mistake is assuming that every EV automatically saves money. The economics depend heavily on usage. A person driving 25,000 km a year and charging at home has a completely different financial outcome from someone driving 8,000 km a year and relying on public chargers.