Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift? Check out its variant-wise features

2026 Tata Punch EV: With the recent facelift and reduced prices, the Tata Punch EV seems to make more sense than ever before. Tata Motors launched the new Punch EV facelift at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 30,000 cheaper than the pre-facelift model.
2026 Tata Punch EV facelift variant-wise features: With the recent facelift and reduced prices, the Tata Punch EV seems to make more sense than ever before. Tata Motors launched the new Punch EV facelift at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 30,000 cheaper than the pre-facelift model. Additionally, the starting price is reduced to Rs 6.49 lakh with Baas (battery as a service) at Rs 2.6 per km. Now, if you are planning to buy a new 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, check out its variant-wise features below:
Smart 30 Key Features (30kWh, base-spec)
i-FATC
Multi-mode Regenerative Braking
2 Drive Modes - City and Sport
10.16 cm instrument cluster
iRA and Smartwatch connectivity and 50+ Features
Hill Hold Assist
i-High Beam Alert
Front Power Windows
ORVM with Side Indicator
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
iTPMS
Rear Seat Adjustable Headrest
R15 Steel Wheels with Hub Cap
Rear Parking Sensors
ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
6 Airbags
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
ABS with EBD
Smart Digital DRLs
Electric Tailgate Release
Digital Steering Wheel
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
This is the base variant, priced at Rs 9,69,000 (ex-showroom). With Baas, it costs Rs 6.49 lakh with a battery EMI of Rs 2.6 per km.
Smart+ 30 Key Features (30kWh, in Addition to Smart 30)
20.32 cm Infotainment by HARMAN
Paddle Shifters for Multi‑mode Regen
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
USB Type - C+C Fast Charging Port (65W)
4 Speakers
iToggle Window Controls (Front and Rear)
Prismatic IRVM
Steering-mounted controls
Shark finn Antenna with GPS
Remote Key with Central Locking
This variant is priced at Rs 10,29,000 (ex-showroom).
Smart+ 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Smart+ 30)
Multi Drive Modes – Eco / City / Sport
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Hill Hold Control
Camera‑Based Reverse Park Assist
R16 Steel Wheels
Jeweled Control Knob
Co-Driver Vanity Mirror
It costs Rs 10,89,000 (ex-showroom).
Adventure 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Smart+ 40)
Push Button Start/Stop (PEPS)
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Electric Adjustable ORVMs
R16 Hyper‑style Steel Wheels
Follow Me Home Headlights
This variant costs Rs 11,59,000 (ex-showroom).
Empowered 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Adventure 40)
360-degree Camera
Blind Spot View Monitor
26.03 cm HD Infotainment by HARMAN
26.03 cm Digital Cockpit
Navigation in Cockpit (Driver View Maps)
Digital Infinity Glow End-to-End Tail Lamp
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iRA and Smartwatch connectivity - with 10 additional features
Auto Headlamps
Rain Sensing Wiper
Arcade.ev 2.0 App Suite
Rear Wiper and Auto Defogger
Front Armrest with Storage
R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Air Purifier
Multiple Voice Assistants
Cooled Glovebox
Electric ORVM with Auto Fold
USB Type ‑ A+C Fast Charging Port (65W)
Rear USB Type - C Fast Charging Port (15W)
Alexa Car to Home
Dual Tone Roof
The Empowered 40 is the second-top variant, priced at Rs 12,29,000 (ex-showroom).
Empowered+ 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Empowered 40)
Voice‑assisted Electric Sunroof
Front Ventilated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Auto-dimming IRVM
SOS Calling Function
Smart LED Headlamps
Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
Wireless Smartphone Charger
Roof Rails
Rear Armrest
This is the most expensive and loaded variant in the Punch EV lineup. It costs Rs 12,59,000 (ex-showroom).
