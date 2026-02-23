Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift? Check out its variant-wise features

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift variant-wise features: With the recent facelift and reduced prices, the Tata Punch EV seems to make more sense than ever before. Tata Motors launched the new Punch EV facelift at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 30,000 cheaper than the pre-facelift model. Additionally, the starting price is reduced to Rs 6.49 lakh with Baas (battery as a service) at Rs 2.6 per km. Now, if you are planning to buy a new 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, check out its variant-wise features below:

Smart 30 Key Features (30kWh, base-spec)

i-FATC

Multi-mode Regenerative Braking

2 Drive Modes - City and Sport

10.16 cm instrument cluster

iRA and Smartwatch connectivity and 50+ Features

Hill Hold Assist

i-High Beam Alert

Front Power Windows

ORVM with Side Indicator

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

iTPMS

Rear Seat Adjustable Headrest

R15 Steel Wheels with Hub Cap

Rear Parking Sensors

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

6 Airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

ABS with EBD

Smart Digital DRLs

Electric Tailgate Release

Digital Steering Wheel

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

This is the base variant, priced at Rs 9,69,000 (ex-showroom). With Baas, it costs Rs 6.49 lakh with a battery EMI of Rs 2.6 per km.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Smart+ 30 Key Features (30kWh, in Addition to Smart 30)

20.32 cm Infotainment by HARMAN

Paddle Shifters for Multi‑mode Regen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

USB Type - C+C Fast Charging Port (65W)

4 Speakers

iToggle Window Controls (Front and Rear)

Prismatic IRVM

Steering-mounted controls

Shark finn Antenna with GPS

Remote Key with Central Locking

This variant is priced at Rs 10,29,000 (ex-showroom).

Smart+ 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Smart+ 30)

Multi Drive Modes – Eco / City / Sport

Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Hill Hold Control

Camera‑Based Reverse Park Assist

R16 Steel Wheels

Jeweled Control Knob

Co-Driver Vanity Mirror

It costs Rs 10,89,000 (ex-showroom).

Adventure 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Smart+ 40)

Push Button Start/Stop (PEPS)

Keyless Entry

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Electric Adjustable ORVMs

R16 Hyper‑style Steel Wheels

Follow Me Home Headlights

This variant costs Rs 11,59,000 (ex-showroom).

Empowered 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Adventure 40)

360-degree Camera

Blind Spot View Monitor

26.03 cm HD Infotainment by HARMAN

26.03 cm Digital Cockpit

Navigation in Cockpit (Driver View Maps)

Digital Infinity Glow End-to-End Tail Lamp

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

iRA and Smartwatch connectivity - with 10 additional features

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Wiper

Arcade.ev 2.0 App Suite

Rear Wiper and Auto Defogger

Front Armrest with Storage

R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Air Purifier

Multiple Voice Assistants

Cooled Glovebox

Electric ORVM with Auto Fold

USB Type ‑ A+C Fast Charging Port (65W)

Rear USB Type - C Fast Charging Port (15W)

Alexa Car to Home

Dual Tone Roof

The Empowered 40 is the second-top variant, priced at Rs 12,29,000 (ex-showroom).

Empowered+ 40 Key Features (40kWh, in Addition to Empowered 40)

Voice‑assisted Electric Sunroof

Front Ventilated Seats

Leatherette Seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

SOS Calling Function

Smart LED Headlamps

Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Roof Rails

Rear Armrest

This is the most expensive and loaded variant in the Punch EV lineup. It costs Rs 12,59,000 (ex-showroom).