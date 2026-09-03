/Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more

2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: JSW MG Motor has a new SUV for you. It's the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, India's first mass-market plug-in hybrid SUV. It promises a combined claimed range of 1100 km. MG is offering just two variants, Exclusive and Essence. With the Battery-as-a-Service plan, you pay Rs 21.79 lakh or Rs 23.89 lakh, respectively, plus Rs 3.2 per km. If you'd rather own the battery outright, the prices go up to Rs 25.70 lakh and Rs 27.80 lakh. Bookings are open now, and deliveries start in November 2026.
Design
Design-wise, this SUV looks a lot like its electric sibling. You get the same boxy shape and rectangular LED headlamps with an illuminated logo. Up front, a big black grille sets it apart. It rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloys, with black roof rails and chunky wheel arch cladding. Round back, wraparound LED taillamps and a silver skid plate finish the look.
Step inside, and it still feels familiar, with a large touchscreen dominating the dashboard. But MG has added a black and burgundy theme, plus physical AC buttons that the EV skips. It gets a 7-seater layout, with a clean centre console and sliding armrest storage, while the gear selector has been moved to the steering column. Rear passengers get their own AC vents and window sunshades.
Features
In terms of features, the SUV gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital cluster, a 10-speaker Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging. Other features include 6-way powered driver, 4-way powered co-driver seats, ambient lighting, drive modes, connected car technology, and more.
The safety kit includes 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes. Boot space is 192 litres with all seats up, and expands to 528 litres once you fold the third row.
Powertrains
Under the hood sits a 1.5-litre petrol engine working with a 20.5 kWh battery and one electric motor. Together they make 303 PS and 362 Nm. On pure electric power alone, it can travel 115 km, and it supports 25 kW DC fast charging.
Rivals
Since nothing else in the segment quite matches this formula, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV competes loosely with EVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S, and ICE SUVs like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.
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