/Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more

2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: JSW MG Motor has a new SUV for you. It's the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, India's first mass-market plug-in hybrid SUV. It promises a combined claimed range of 1100 km. MG is offering just two variants, Exclusive and Essence. With the Battery-as-a-Service plan, you pay Rs 21.79 lakh or Rs 23.89 lakh, respectively, plus Rs 3.2 per km. If you'd rather own the battery outright, the prices go up to Rs 25.70 lakh and Rs 27.80 lakh. Bookings are open now, and deliveries start in November 2026.