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  • /Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more

Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV competes with EVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S, and ICE SUVs like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO  and Jeep Meridian.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more
Image Credit: Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Planning to buy a 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Check price, features, powertrain, booking details and more
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