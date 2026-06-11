Planning to buy a 2026 Tata Tiago? Pure and Pure Plus variants compared - Check which one is better for you

2026 Tata Tiago Pure vs Pure Plus variants comparison: Tata has given the Tiago a fresh new look, a completely updated interior and more features than before. The refreshed hatchback comes in six trims, and two of the most popular choices for budget buyers could be the Pure and Pure Plus. Here's a clear breakdown of what each offers and which one makes more sense for you.

Exterior: Mostly the same

Both variants look surprisingly premium for entry-level trims. The front end is identical, with a slim gloss black grille and a large air dam that gives the car a sporty character. Neither gets fog lamps, and both use halogen headlamps. Gloss black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and 13-inch steel wheels with black covers are common to both.

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The one visible difference on the outside is the sharkfin antenna on the Pure Plus, which adds a slightly more premium touch to the profile. Both variants get body-coloured B-pillars, unlike higher trims that have them blacked out.

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At the rear, both trims are identical. Full LED tail lamps in a connected layout, rear parking sensors, a rear defogger, vertically stacked reflectors, and a reverse light on the lower bumper are all present on both.

Colour options

The Pure comes in five colours: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, Pangong Pulse, and Sobo Surge. The Pure Plus adds a sixth option: Varanasi Vibrance (Red).

Interior: Comfortable and practical

The updated cabin gets a layered dashboard in grey and black, along with new seats that offer better thigh support. Both variants get cupholders and a centre console storage compartment. Neither gets a centre armrest, which is reserved for higher trims.

Features and safety

Steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, day/night IRVM, and a rear 12V socket are common to both. The Pure gets a Type-A and Type-C charger, while the Pure Plus steps up to a faster 65W USB Type-C charger. Both trims offer a 12V socket for the rear passengers.

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Here's the biggest difference between the two. The Pure Plus gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker audio system, a reverse camera, TPMS, ESP with traction control, and hill hold assist. The Pure variant skips all of these and only offers Bluetooth connectivity, leaving the infotainment space on the dashboard blank.

On safety, both variants share a solid base: six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchors, and seatbelt reminders for all passengers.

Powertrain

Both variants use the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (86 PS and 113 Nm) with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. A factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG option (75.5 PS and 96.5 Nm) is available on both as well.

Price and rivals

The Pure is priced between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh. The Pure Plus ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh, all prices ex-showroom pan-India. The Tiago facelift continues to compete with the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Maruti WagonR.

Which one should you buy?

If budget is your only priority, the Pure gets the job done. But honestly, the Pure Plus is the smarter buy. The touchscreen, reverse camera, ESP, and hill hold assist make a meaningful difference in daily use.