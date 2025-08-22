Planning To Buy A 7-Seater SUV? Discover 2 New Mahindra Models Launching Soon - Expected Timeline And Features

Upcoming Mahindra 7-Seater SUVs: Mahindra & Mahindra is on a roll, and the company has no plans to slow down. To keep the momentum going, it is preparing a fresh lineup of SUVs across different segments and powertrains. For families looking for a 7-seater SUV, two big launches are just around the corner: the Mahindra XEV 7e and the updated XUV700. Both are expected to hit the roads next year.

Mahindra XEV 7e

The XEV 7e, essentially the 7-seater version of the XEV 9e coupe SUV, will be Mahindra’s third electric SUV based on the INGLO platform, and it will share a host of design and feature elements with the XEV 9e coupe SUV. Inside, it's expected to get a triple-screen layout, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre, dual-zone climate control, AR-based HUD, a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera with live recording.

A big difference from the XEV 9e is that the XEV 7e will offer captain seats in the second row, giving it a more premium feel. It could use the 59kWh and 79kWh LFP battery packs, similar to the XEV 9e. The bigger pack may come with a 231bhp motor, delivering a range of nearly 656km.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

The new Mahindra XUV700 facelift is likely to debut in the first half of 2026. Spy shots reveal that most updates will focus on the front design. Expect new circular headlamps, a revised grille with slanted slats, and an updated lower bumper design.

Inside, the XUV700 could receive a few upgrades, such as a Harman audio system with Dolby Atmos, rear seats with ottoman function, a digital key, an auto-dimming IRVM, and self-parking assist.

On the mechanical side, however, things are expected to remain unchanged. The SUV will continue with the 2.0L turbo petrol (297bhp) and the 2.2L turbo diesel (182bhp) engines. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will continue to be offered.