Black Car Pros And Cons: Many people prefer black cars because they look stylish, elegant and stand out on the road. But until they buy one, they don't know that a black car has its own demerits, even more than merits. So, if you are among those who are planning to buy a black car, it's essential to learn both the benefits and drawbacks. Here are the top 5 cons and 2 pros of owning a black car.

Cons Of Black Cars

1. Dust And Dirt

The black cars attract dust and dirt faster. Even a thin layer of dust on the paint is clearly visible, which requires frequent washes. Otherwise, the paint will lose its shine sooner.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Scratches And Swirl Marks

Small scratches and swirl marks are more visible on black paint. Over time, your car may lose its shine if not maintained properly.

3. Heat

We all know that black absorbs more heat than any other color. This means that in summer, the cabin of a black car can get hotter than that of a light-coloured model.

4. High Maintenance Cost

The black paint also increases the car's overall maintenance cost. To keep a black paint shiny, you need frequent washing, polishing and detailing, resulting in higher maintenance costs.

5. Lower Resale Value

People generally avoid buying black cars for several reasons. This can reduce resale value compared to other colors, especially white.

Pros of Black Cars

1. Premium And Classy Look

Black cars always look bold and premium. Whether it's a hatchback, a sedan or an SUV, black paint adds a special charm.

2. Hides Minor Dirt At Night

While dust is visible in daylight, black cars hide dirt better at night. They often look clean and shiny in low light.