Planning To Buy A Car In December 2025? Check Full List Of Upcoming Launches, 4th One Will Surprise You

Car Launches In December 2025: In December 2025, several new models from major carmakers are scheduled to be unveiled in India. These include SUVs from Maruti Suzuki, Tata and MG, a new Mini convertible, and an upcoming next-generation Kia SUV. Here is a look at the models expected to launch this month.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

On December 2, Maruti Suzuki will begin the month with the launch of the e-Vitara, the company’s first electric vehicle for the Indian market. Its production-ready model was revealed earlier at the 2025 Auto Expo.

The e-Vitara will initially be offered with a front-wheel-drive setup using a 174 hp motor paired with a 61 kWh battery. The company claims this version will deliver more than 500 km of range as per ARAI estimates. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is expected to arrive later. Maruti may also offer a smaller 144 hp motor with a 49 kWh battery for the lower variants.

Tata Harrier, Safari Turbo

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce new turbo-petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari on December 9. Currently, both SUVs are powered by a Fiat-sourced 2-litre diesel engine. The new engine is expected to be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit producing 160 hp and 255 Nm of torque.

This powertrain made its debut in the 2025 Tata Sierra and is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The higher 170 hp and 280 Nm figures showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo may or may not be offered in the final versions.

MG Hector Facelift

A new facelifted MG Hector may also arrive around mid-December. The update is likely to include minor exterior changes and feature upgrades. The current 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engines are expected to be retained.

New Mini Cooper Convertible

The Mini Cooper convertible is also expected later in the month. It will use a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 300 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Prices are expected to start at around Rs 50 lakh.

Next-Generation Kia Seltos

By December 10, Kia will unveil the next-generation Seltos globally. The model is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2026. Early teasers show a redesigned exterior, although final engine and interior specifications have yet to be confirmed.