/Planning to buy a car this festive season? Wait for THESE launches

Several carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda, Renault, and Skoda, are all set to launch new cars before the end of October 2026. Here's a quick rundown of what's coming.
Renault Triber Turbo
Renault is bringing a turbo-petrol version of the Triber, its three-row MPV. This uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine found in the Kiger, making 100PS and 160Nm, and it'll be offered with both manual and CVT options.
Skoda Slavia Facelift
Skoda's updated Slavia, which was unveiled back in August, is finally ready to hit dealerships by the end of this month. It gets mild styling updates inside and out, along with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, though this transmission is only available with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.
Mahindra Thar Facelift
Mahindra Thar facelift is also expected around this time, picking up design cues from the Thar Roxx. The existing engine lineup should carry over unchanged, including the 119bhp 1.5-litre diesel, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and the 2.2-litre diesel.
Hyundai Bayon
The upcoming Hyundai Bayon will mark the brand's second midsize SUV in India, sitting alongside the Creta. Expect a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CNG option too, along with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.
Honda Elevate Facelift
Honda is bringing the Elevate facelift in October. It should get subtle cosmetic updates inside and out, while sticking with the current 1.5-litre petrol engine and manual or CVT gearbox options.
Toyota Glanza Facelift
Toyota Glanza facelift should mirror the recent updates seen on the new Baleno, since both cars share their underpinnings. It will also get the newer 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, making 81bhp and 112Nm, like the Baleno.
Maruti WagonR Facelift
Maruti WagonR facelift is also expected to launch around Diwali, likely adopting the new Z series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, similar to the updated Baleno. It will also receive minor cosmetic changes inside and out.
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