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Planning to buy a car this festive season? Wait for THESE launches

Several carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda, Renault, and Skoda, are all set to launch new cars before the end of October 2026. Here's a quick rundown of what's coming.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Planning to buy a car this festive season? Wait for THESE launches

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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